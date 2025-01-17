Body camera footage shows moments before Henderson police shooting

The Henderson Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage depicting the moments before a sergeant shot a man who police said struck the sergeant with his vehicle.

The Henderson Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage depicting the moments before a sergeant shot a man who police said struck the sergeant with his vehicle.

The department posted the recordings to its YouTube channel on Thursday.

Police have since said that the sergeant, Scott Alward, needed 11 staples in his head to treat his injuries after being hit by a black Jeep Liberty driven by 43-year-old Johnathan Gaston on Monday afternoon. Police said a license plate reader in the area of East Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway had detected a stolen license plate affixed to the Jeep.

During the incident, Alward fired his weapon at Gaston, who was struck in the shoulder.

Both Gaston and Alward were treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to Gaston’s arrest report. Gaston was arrested on charges of attempted murder, resisting a public officer and buying or possessing stolen property, among others.

