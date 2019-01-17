Downtown Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 dead

Metro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the 120 block of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A security officer fatally shot a man Thursday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Police officers responded about 2 p.m. to the 120 block of Fremont Street on reports of the shooting, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, Hadfield said.

It wasn’t clear where the security officer worked, Hadfield said, and the investigation is ongoing.

A statement provided on behalf of the Fremont Street Experience indicated someone was in custody.

“The safety and security of our guests and employees are always top priorities for Fremont Street Experience and our resort partners,” the statement read. “We are grateful for the quick actions of Law Enforcement in their response to the incident which occurred near Casino Center Drive this afternoon, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of the victim. At this time, the suspect is in custody and we will continue working in full cooperation with Law Enforcement’s investigation.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

120 Fremont Street, las vegas, nv