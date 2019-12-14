Henderson police report officer-involved shooting

The Henderson Police Department is working an “active scene” Saturday morning due to an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Green Valley Plaza shopping center near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department is on scene Saturday morning at an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center near the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, the department said in a Twitter post around 9 a.m.

Police spokesman Rod Pena confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting, and police were investigating at the Green Valley Plaza shopping center.

