Henderson police report officer-involved shooting
The Henderson Police Department is working an “active scene” Saturday morning due to an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area, the department said in a Twitter post around 9 a.m.
Police spokesman Rod Pena confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting, and police were investigating at the Green Valley Plaza shopping center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
