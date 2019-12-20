42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

Henderson releases video, 911 calls from officer-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 7:34 pm
 

Henderson police on Thursday evening released body-camera footage of a police shooting where officers shot a man who was lying on his back, waving a 3.25-inch folding knife toward an officer.

The footage came from the shooting about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 10 in front of the Bourbon Street Sports Bar at North Major Avenue and Boulder Highway, the Henderson Police Department said. Records of a 911 call released with the footage Thursday shows that a man at the bar called police to report another man, who appeared to be drunk with “a bottle in his hand,” banging on doors and windows while trying to get inside.

The man appeared to be trying to talk to a woman inside the bar, the 911 caller said.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him, I don’t even know if they’re together or what but she seen him coming and (she) ran,” the 911 caller said, later adding that Valle-Lopez was attempting to break a window.

Body camera footage shows that as officers arrived outside the bar, they immediately order a man, later identified as 40-year-old Israel Valle-Lopez, to take his hands out of his pockets. The officer then pulls his gun out as Valle-Lopez continues to walk toward him with his hands in his blue hoodie.

When Valle-Lopez gets close to the officer, he pushes the 40-year-old to the ground. Another officer comes up from behind Valle-Lopez and grabs his left hand, pulling Valle-Lopez onto his back.

While Valle-Lopez is on his back, he pulls out a knife with his right hand and waves it back toward the wrist of the officer holding his other hand. Police have said that Valle-Lopez attempted to stab the officer.

A single shot rang out, hitting Valle-Lopez. Henderson police on Dec. 12 identified the officer who shot Valle-Lopez as Andrew Avanessian, who’s been employed with the department since January 2017.

After he’s shot, the 40-year-old rolled onto his side, the knife apparently held under his body, while officers continued to order him to drop it.

“Let me see your hands, roll over, we can’t help you if you don’t roll over,” a cop is heard shouting in the video.

The officers leave Valle-Lopez on the ground for about a minute until he moves his leg and pulls the knife out from under his body, throwing it onto the sidewalk. No footage was shown after Valle-Lopez threw the knife away from him.

While describing the lead-up to the shooting in a video statement, Deputy Chief Michael Denning said that after Valle-Lopez was knocked to the ground, he “produced a knife in his right hand.”

“Mr. Lopez was given directions to drop the knife as the third officer attempted to gain control of Mr. Lopez’s hands,” Denning said. “Mr. Lopez attempted to stab that officer, resulting in the cover officer discharging his service weapon.”

Valle-Lopez was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting. Denning said in the statement released Thursday that Valle-Lopez is “expected to recover from his injuries.”

Denning said officers found a black, 3.25-inch folding knife at the scene of the shooting.

Avanessian was placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting, police have said.

In a video statement regarding the footage, Lt. Kirk Moore said “this transparent viewing is in no way intended to draw any conclusions about whether the officers involved acted consistent with our policies in the law, until all the facts are known and our investigation is complete.”

The statement, footage and 911 call was released about 5:05 p.m. Thursday, as the department was closing for the weekend.

Moore said in Thursday’s statement that the shooting remained under investigation.

Valle-Lopez was the first of three people to be injured by police gunfire within five days last week.

On Dec. 12, 42-year-old Daniel Thornburg was shot during a shoot-out with officers at a home on the 300 block of Cannes Street, across the street from Brown Junior High School. Officers returned fire after Thornburg shot at them, and he was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A man and woman on a reported stolen motorcycle had been pulled over by officers in the area, and they pointed out a home where they said the owner of the motorcycle was. Thornburg fired when officers went to investigate the home.

Four officers and a sergeant were involved in the shooting: Sgt. Kevin Abernathy, Chad Burgess, Chad Casey, Jesse Hehn and Daniel Medrano, police said Saturday.

On Saturday morning, 37-year-old John Watson was shot outside a shopping center on the 2700 block of North Green Valley Parkway, near Sunset Road. Officers were called about 8:05 a.m. to a business in the shopping center, after reports of a man armed with a knife who was asking people to call police, saying “I’m going to stab someone,” police said.

Officer Nicklaus Hamby shot Watson after he “advanced on officers, the department has said. Watson was hospitalized Saturday in critical condition.

Henderson police have been involved in eight shootings this year. At this time last year, officers had only been involved in three — the only police shootings from the department in 2018.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Veteran reacts to Buddhist temple fire started by arsonist - VIDEO
Veteran James Smales visited the Thai Buddhist Temple- Las Vegas, Wat Buddha Pavana, in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to see the extent of the damage to the temple after a fire started by the arsonist on Sunday night. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police assisted by cowboys
Video shows cowboys helping Las Vegas police corral a suspected carjacker at Horseman's Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Cayden Cox)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson police were called to a disturbance at the Bourbon Street Sports Bar at Major Avenue and Boulder Highway early Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, where officers shot a suspect armed a knife. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the Henderson Police Department released 911 audio and body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting on Nov. 20. (Henderson Police Department)
Press Conference with NHP for I-15 Southbound Crash
Two people are dead following a “catastrophic” crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was struck multiple times Tuesday morning in a shooting
One person was struck multiple times Tuesday morning in a shooting at a western Las Vegas condominium complex, and police were still searching for the shooter as of Tuesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family, friends remember woman killed in Thanksgiving crash - VIDEO
A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd - VIDEO
Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge orders Las Vegas attorney handcuffed in court - VIDEO
Clark County District Judge Susan Johnson ordered civil lawyer Jeff Brauer handcuffed in her courtroom this week, threatening to have him jailed through the Thanksgiving holiday, after finding that he violated a longstanding order to pay court costs and attorney fees. (
Police investigate armed robbery at Rancho Drive and Carey Avenue - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are looking for three people who robbed a Terrible Herbst convenience store on North Rancho Drive at Carey Avenue early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigating a homicide in northeast valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamont Street in the northeast valley. They said a woman was found shot to death in a car that had crashed in the intersection. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police briefing on homicide investigation in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamont Street in the northeast valley. They said a woman was found shot to death in a car that had crashed in the intersection. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death and car crash on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamont Street, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A new way of looking at DNA to solve cold cases
Kim Murga, director of Metro's forensics lab, speaks about familial DNA, which is a new way of looking at DNA to solve cold cases, during an interview with the Review-Journal, on Tuesday, Non. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced - VIDEO
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tend to man shot and wounded on McCarran tarmac - VIDEO
A man is in surgery after being shot by a Metro police officer on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas early Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer-involved shooting at McCarran airport - Video
One man was shot and wounded by Las Vegas police on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man charged in model's death to be released under house arrest - Video
Christopher Prestipino, who has been charged in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, has posted $500,000 bail. District Judge Douglas Herndon confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that Prestipino should be released on house arrest while he awaits trial. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect in fatal crash makes court appearance - VIDEO
A man facing multiple charges in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash Saturday admitted to investigators that he’d been drinking prior to the fatal crash. Aaron Kruse was made a court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Casandra Garrett appears in court over model's death - Video
Casandra Garrett was in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas after she was extradited from Wisconsin. She is facing charges in connection with the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez, a 24-year-old model whose body was found encased in concrete in October. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas attorney has been disbarred from practicing law in Nevada - VIDEO
Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett has been disbarred from practicing law in Nevada. The 38-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession of a telecommunication device by a prisoner, and was ordered to serve three-years probation. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police cite disabled Strip artist
Bodycam footage shows Las Vegas police confronting Larime Taylor, a disabled man who “live draws” art on the Las Vegas Strip using his mouth. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bodycam footage of Henderson Police Officers in Fatal Shooting of Mother - Video
Bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting where the officers a 7-year-old male juvenile with apparent stab wounds and an agitated adult female.
3 more arrested, accused of abuse at east Las Vegas group home - Video
Three more people were arrested in connection with an unlicensed group home in the east valley that authorities first raided in September, police said Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frank LaPena Pardoned after 45 years
Frank LaPena received a conditional pardon from the Nevada Pardons Board Wednesday, restoring his civil rights 45 years after he was accused of a notorious 1974 contract killing in Las Vegas. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christopher Prestipino pleads not guilty to all charges - VIDEO
Christopher Prestipino of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to charges in the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez, a 24-year-old model, whose body authorities said was found encased in concrete. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latest charges against Giovanni Ruiz, accused in the killing of UNLV student Paula Davis - VIDEO
Prosecutors added sexual assault charges Thursday against Giovanni Ruiz who stands accused of killing UNLV student Paula Davis. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Las Vegas police K-9 unit - VIDEO
Jason Dukes has spent 15 years in Metro’s K-9 unit, a demanding job that requires officers to serve the needs of different departments and handle their dogs in hostile situations. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ reporter takes bite from Las Vegas police dog - VIDEO
While reporting on the Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 section, Review-Journal writer Rio Lacanlale agreed to let a 100-pound Dutch shepherd attack her. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Violent robbery at Las Vegas convenience store
Surveillance video shows two men robbing another man at a convenience store in the 500 block of East Sahara Ave. on October 4th. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bail hearing for Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort - Video
A bail hearing and court appearance for Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort who are charged in connection with the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, Oct. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Samuel Little Confession: Las Vegas, Nevada - VIDEO
Samuel Little, 79, has confessed to 93 murders. He is currently in prison in Texas. Law enforcement has confirmed more than half of his confessions, but some remain unmatched. In a recent interview, Little recalled details of a victim in Las Vegas.
THE LATEST
Jacques Lanier (Metropolitan Police Department)
Report: Las Vegas woman on phone with mother when she was shot
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

The victim of a shooting in Las Vegas was on the phone with her mother when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot the woman multiple times, according to Las Vegas police documents.