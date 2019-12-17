Henderson police ID officer who shot man armed with knife

The officer who shot a man on Satuday was involved in another police shooting in September 2018. He joined the Henderson Police Department in January 2017.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Green Valley Plaza shopping center near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department identified the officer who shot a man Saturday outside a shopping center.

Officer Nicklaus Hamby shot a man armed with a knife at a strip mall on the 2700 block of North Green Valley Parkway, near Sunset Road.

Hamby has been with the department since January 2017. In September 2018, he was one of eight officers who shot at an armed man suspected in a violent robbery.

The man Hamby shot on Saturday — identified as 37-year-old John Watson — was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said Watson “advanced on officers” before he was shot. His condition was unclear Monday night.

Hamby, who was not injured, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

