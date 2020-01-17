Las Vegas police detail officer-involved shooting

A Las Vegas police officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union was identified Friday.

SWAT officers near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

William Cass Jackson, 32, accused of shooting his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union, appears in court during at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

MichaleSimmons, 51, is assigned to the Spring Valley Area Command Community Policing Division. He has been employed by Metro since 2000. He is on what police said was routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the officer-involved shooting.

Authorities said Simmons was part of a large police response on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. to a shooting at Navy Federal Credit Union, 6975 Spring Mountain Road, near Rainbow Boulevard. Authorities said a man shot his mother at the credit union, then fled the area on foot. The suspect shot at officers and Simmons fired his weapon as well during the incident, authorities said. The suspect was cornered in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. Police safely took the suspect into custody after about 90 minutes of negotiations.

Authorities later identified as the gunman as William Cass Jackson, 32, of Las Vegas. He faces charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm on an elderly victim, first-degree kidnapping, assault and domestic battery.

Jackson made an appearance in court on Thursday morning. Chief Deputy District Attorney Peter Thunell told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure that Jackson held his mother, whose age and name were not released, at gunpoint inside her home before forcing her to the credit union and withdraw $2,000 before shooting her.

Jackson was ordered held on $300,000 bail. An update on the condition of his mother has not been released.

