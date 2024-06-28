105°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Las Vegas police discuss 2 officer involved shootings

The Metropolitan Police Department is holding a press conference about two officer involved shootings this week in Las Vegas.
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Police investigate a shooting by officers in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway on Wednesday, Ju ...
Las Vegas police officers who shot knife-wielding suspect identified
Henderson police warned man not to go to house, footage shows
A police officer takes aim from a covered position during training. (Getty Images)
Churches, public invited to active shooter preparedness training
Doir Jenkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
3 arrested in shooting death of teen in central Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 3:00 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2024 - 3:20 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department released additional details in two shootings by police that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in a briefing Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, officers Ashley Ravelo, 32, and Johnny Patino, 32, shot a knife-wielding man outside of an east Las Vegas Valley business in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, police said.

On Tuesday, officer Miguel Rodriguez, 31, shot a man accused of burglary at a residence in the 2000 block of Valley Drive and fighting with citizens as he held a knife, according to police.

All three officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Armed man killed by police in downtown Las Vegas identified
recommend 2
Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas apartment complex
recommend 3
Las Vegas police wound suspect after burglary call
recommend 4
5 killed in NLV shooting spree mourned in vigil: ‘May they all rest in peace’ — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Police: Woman intentionally struck, killed boyfriend with car amid fight
recommend 6
Las Vegas officers in fatal police shooting identified