Las Vegas police discuss 2 officer involved shootings

The Metropolitan Police Department released additional details in two shootings by police that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in a briefing Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, officers Ashley Ravelo, 32, and Johnny Patino, 32, shot a knife-wielding man outside of an east Las Vegas Valley business in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, police said.

On Tuesday, officer Miguel Rodriguez, 31, shot a man accused of burglary at a residence in the 2000 block of Valley Drive and fighting with citizens as he held a knife, according to police.

All three officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

