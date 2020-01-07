Las Vegas police release video of 93-year-old shooting suspect

A 93-year-old man who shot an apartment complex maintenance worker last week, leading to Las Vegas police gunfire, was apparently upset over water damage and flooding in his unit.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman meets with the media to discuss additional details of the Jan. 2, 2020, officer involved shooting that occurred at 4051 W. Viking Road. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department released details and video footage of a shooting which took place Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, in the leasing office of the Vista Del Valle apartments, 4051 W. Viking Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Robert Thomas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 93-year-old man who shot an apartment complex maintenance worker last week, leading to Las Vegas police gunfire, was apparently upset over water damage and flooding in his unit.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released further details and video footage of the shooting, which took place Thursday morning in the leasing office of the Vista Del Valle apartments, 4051 W. Viking Road. The video was captured by body cameras and security cameras inside the leasing office.

The footage showed the gunman, previously identified as Robert Thomas, entering the leasing office wearing a black coat and a black hat. Shortly after stepping in the doorway of the office, Thomas pulled out a black 9 mm handgun.

A woman sitting at a desk near the door stood up and called 911.

Thomas eventually let the woman leave the office, but while she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Thomas shot the maintenance worker in the right leg, the footage showed.

Metro officer Ronald Hornyak, 45, and his partner arrived just as the worker was shot.

Hornyak fired one round from his handgun through the glass door. The round pierced through the lapel of Thomas’ jacket but did not strike him, police said Monday.

Thomas, who has no criminal history, was taken into custody shortly after Hornyak shot at him.

Both the maintenance worker and Thomas, who suffered a cut on his head while being taken into custody, were taken to University Medical Center. They were both treated and released Friday, and police said the maintenance worker is recovering well at home.

Thomas is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, burglary with a gun, and discharging a gun inside a structure or prohibited area.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.