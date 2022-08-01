Las Vegas woman identified as 1 of 2 people fatally shot Friday

One of two people slain in a Friday night shooting in central Las Vegas has been identified as Deanna Marie Diaz, 24, of Las Vegas.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police said they were called at 10:13 p.m. to an apartment in the 1900 block of Cindysue Street, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, for a report of gunfire. Inside the apartment police, found Diaz and a male dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Diaz died from a gunshot wound to the back in what has been deemed a homicide. The name of the man killed has not been released.

Police said that just prior to the shooting, two men knocked on the door of the apartment and got into a fight with the occupants. The shooter ran away before police arrived.

Police had not provided an update on the investigation as of Monday morning.

