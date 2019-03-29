Broken windows at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2017, the day after a shooting left 58 concertgoers dead. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas police have implemented a new, specialized rifle program that allows qualified patrol officers to take aim and fire at elevated targets.

The program was created in the wake of the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre and is only available to those who have been rifle-certified for at least two years. It was developed after many officers covering the festival 18 months ago found themselves unable to take on the killer during the attack.

Police have said the gunman was firing from within his 32nd-floor suite at Mandalay Bay, a few steps back from two windows he had smashed open. Without a fast way for officers on the ground to determine where the gunfire was coming from and situate themselves to take a direct shot, experts doubt the new program would have made much of a difference on Oct. 1, 2017.

But it stands to increase the effectiveness of everyday officers caught in complicated and quickly escalating police calls, said Wade Carpenter, who oversees patrol tactics, firearms and explosives with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I think it’s forward-thinking and proactive,” Carpenter said. “This is not like before Columbine, when we were surrounding, waiting and sending SWAT in. Now, the response is immediate action from patrol officers. They’re the ones who are really on the front lines.”

The new program was created in response to one of many shared concerns that officers voiced in interviews with department officials after the attack. Details of those interviews appeared in records that were recently released to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Other concerns included:

—Insufficient rifle training for patrol officers.

—Insufficient range time for patrol officers.

—Insufficient protective equipment available to patrol officers.

Even officers who had rifles and protective equipment couldn’t use them, according to the records. That’s because, in accordance with department policy, they were stored in patrol vehicles parked outside the concert venue, rendering them inaccessible at the height of gunfire.

The Metropolitan Police Department since has updated that policy, allowing officers to keep the weapons on hand.

Officers also asked to carry more tourniquets and questioned whether they should be wearing bright yellow, reflective vests at special events. The vests are meant to make officers more easily recognizable in a crowd, but during the attack, some quickly tore them off, feeling like targets.

Extended range hours

The new rifle program is a step up from a rifle program that already existed for Las Vegas patrol officers.

On paper, officers can sign up for the existing program as soon as they finish field training. It requires an initial 40 hours of training, 16 hours of additional training within 18 months and a 90 percent qualifying score, police said. Each officer is required to recertify every quarter.

But in practice, some officers found it difficult to get into the program, according to the records.

One of those officers, Monty Fetherston, was directing festival traffic the night of the shooting. In his post-attack interview, Fetherston said he felt adequately trained to handle the incident, but he “wanted to be able to carry a rifle.”

“He has been unable however to get into the rifle class as it is always full,” according to records from his interview. “He has tried several times to get in the class.”

Another officer, Christopher Del Villar, said the department “should offer more rifle classes as they are typically difficult to get into at the present time.”

A third officer, Megan Kraut, also noted that “training days have been taken away from squads” and “range time has been decreased.”

Since the shooting, Las Vegas police have extended range hours from five to six days a week, Sgt. Shawn Romprey told the Review-Journal in an emailed statement. Two sergeants, including Romprey, also now head the range instead of one, increasing the amount of supervised time for officers using the range.

It’s unclear if the rifle classes are still hard to get into. But Kenneth Sanders, a law enforcement tactics expert with more than 30 years of experience, applauded Metro for making rifle certification more accessible by expanding resources.

“Any agency that chooses to adopt the rifle assumes an increase in responsibility for the training of that rifle,” Sanders said. “A rifle requires much more training than a pistol. The agency responded appropriately.”

New program

The new, specialty program allows officers who have been rifle-certified for more than two years to carry a scope, enabling them to take on targets at farther distances or elevated positions.

A patrol officer using a scope is not the same as a sniper, a job only available to SWAT officers. But the scope gives qualified officers in the field more range, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said — especially in a situation with large crowds of innocent bystanders, in which case officers must be “surgical” in their shots.

“It’s not a new unit,” Rivera said. “This is an ability, a skill, a certification.”

Sanders, the police tactics expert, said the program sounds “fantastic.”

Metro’s existing rifle program already has strong certification requirements, Sanders said. But the two-year mandate for the new specialty program is important because it allows supervisors to “sit back and study (officers) and see, are they worthy?”

“I would want a guy who has proved to me he can make good decisions on his own,” Sanders said. “Certainly not a rookie.”

Charles Joe Key, a firearms training and ballistics expert, cautioned that the program wouldn’t serve as a catch-all solution for an attack like Route 91.

“If you have a high-ground advantage, that allows you a much broader potential to pick targets,” Key said. “If you have somebody on the ground dealing with it, and they can’t fix the location from which the firing is coming, I don’t care if you have a bazooka — it’s not going to help.”

Key also warned that it is easy for scopes to slip out of alignment. Even a small bump in the road on the way to a crime scene can throw it off, which can result in shots that are off the mark by several feet if officers don’t catch the problem and correct it before firing.

“I am not concerned about police officers having scoped rifles as long as they meet all of the qualifications and as long as the rifles are protected,” Key said. “So if he or she goes to pull that rifle out — and goes to make that one, incapacitating shot — that the rifle itself hasn’t been impacted where the shot isn’t going where it should be going.”

Officers on the ground that night did ask that department officials assign sniper and spotter units to future special events similar to Route 91. The department did not comment on those concerns, but Las Vegas police have said snipers and spotters have worked the annual New Year’s Eve festivities on the Strip since at least 2017.

They also were assigned to work the Life is Beautiful music festival last year in downtown Las Vegas.

Rifles within reach

While both rifle programs are designed to increase the amount of rifle-trained officers in the field, many officers interviewed after the mass shooting also raised concerns about a department policy that required rifles to be stored in patrol vehicles.

Sgt. Monique Bulmer, who was stationed within the festival footprint that night, told detectives the department’s rifle-deployment policy needed to change.

“Rifles are very important and Sergeant Bulmer feels the department has taken an ‘anti-rifle stance,’” a detective wrote.

Bulmer also believed that if rifles couldn’t be carried, they should be placed in a central location for special events.

“That way they can be accessed quickly should the need arise,” the detective continued. Several others shared similar thoughts.

Since the shooting, Las Vegas police have updated the department’s rifle policy, Lt. Kendall Bell told the Review-Journal in an emailed statement.

“Essentially, rifle-certified officers are now allowed to carry a rifle on their person making them readily available,” wrote Bell, who heads special events.

The change means that officers at — say, a Golden Knights game — can now sling the weapons on their shoulders, provided they are certified to do so.

“The key word is they’re certified,” said Sanders, the police tactics expert, which means they are trained to hold and operate the weapons in a safe and protective manner.

“So the officers can still engage the public and not be intimidating,” Sanders continued. “But if an officer needs the rifle, it’s right there.”

Carpenter, with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said that is becoming the norm, noting that it can be reassuring to see that officers are “ready” and have “the ability to protect these large venues.”

In the same vein, many officers also asked for more readily available protective equipment like vests, shields and helmets designed to stop high-velocity rounds.

The department declined to comment on whether any changes had been made regarding the availability of rifle-grade equipment for patrol officers. But Sanders said the important word is “available.”

Vests with rifle-grade plates are heavy, Sanders said — similar to the bottom of a thick skillet. Rifle-grade shields and helmets also are heavy, he said, weighing in at about 100 pounds and 10 pounds, respectively.

“I don’t think they’re asking for everyone to have one,” he said. “They’re just asking for them to be available.”

He said many departments store similar equipment in supervisor cars or in a centralized command post during special events.

Officer Michael Maloney, who was working Route 91, recommended a similar move to department detectives.

“Officer Maloney thought having additional equipment in the MCP (mobile command post) would be beneficial, such as shields or extra ammunition,” a detective wrote. “Access to the MCP would be helpful as well, as the MCP was locked.”

Tourniquets and vests

During the attack, officers in the festival grounds quickly found themselves surrounded by wounded concertgoers. Fifty eight people died, and more than 800 were wounded.

Medical staff at the site were limited, so most officers applied tourniquets alone. But they quickly ran out of supplies, records show, eventually using shirts, belts and even bedsheets from the medical tent to stop the bleeding.

Detective Glenn Brook, who worked the festival, suggested that more trauma equipment could be “placed in patrol cars to care for the wounded,” according to the records.

Another detective assigned to the festival, Daniel Swanson, told department personnel he could have applied more tourniquets “had they been available” and suggested “more medical supplies in general would have been helpful,” his interviewer wrote.

Each Las Vegas police officer now has access to a medical kit with at least two tourniquets, Lt. Branden Clarkson told the Review-Journal in an emailed statement. Since the attack, two tactical vehicles “heavily supplied with medical equipment” also are now stationed in each Metro patrol area.

The vehicles each carry at least 15 tourniquets, which means about 30 tourniquets are now on reserve in each patrol area and about 270 are now on reserve for police valleywide, not including the pair provided to each officer.

Most officers who were working Route 91 also raised concerns about the reflective vests they were required to wear at the event.

Detective Brook said the vests were “not the best choice,” according to the records. Sgt. Justin Van Nest “removed his during the gunfire,” as did many others. And officer Mark Baumann told detectives the vests “made him a target.”

Lt. Bell with special events said officers are still required to wear the vests, but his section “now instructs officers that if they feel their safety is in jeopardy, they are to remove the vest,” according to an email to the Review-Journal.

Radio concerns

In the latest batch of records, officers again expressed concerns about radio issues.

One of those officers, Sgt. Joshua Bitsko, told detectives that radio coverage was “horrible” inside Mandalay Bay. Bitsko was on the team that first breached the gunman’s 32nd-floor suite.

At the time, Bitsko worried that nearby officers who didn’t know about the impending breach would think the planned explosion was part of the attack. He tried to get on the radio to alert everyone, but his transmissions never went through.

“I couldn’t rely on the radio to — to give our position,” he said.

When Bitsko’s radio did pick up transmissions, there were too many, overloading the system and making it difficult to relay reports.

“I know people are out there dying but, you know, we need to stop it,” Bitsko said of the overloaded radios. “Can’t stop plugging the — plugging the dam without stopping the, you know, stopping the water first.”

A more than two-month Review-Journal investigation revealed in July that many radio troubles hampered officers during the attack. At the time, a department official said in a statement that the radio system “performed without issue and as designed.”

“In order for a radio user to transmit, no other traffic can be active on the channel,” the statement continued. “If the channel is busy with another user transmitting, another user who tries to key up will receive an audible denial tone and will have to wait until the channel is clear.”

Department officials this week did not comment on whether any changes had been made to the radio system or broadcasting procedure.

