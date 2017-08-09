Man shot outside Las Vegas family home, dies at hospital

The victim had just gotten home and had checked his mail when he apparently got into a confrontation with four young men, Metropolitan Police Department said. He was then shot at least three times in his driveway.

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting of a student in his mid-20s who was shot and killed outside his central-valley house Wednesday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A student pulled into his central-valley driveway Wednesday morning and checked his mail. Moments later, he was shot “for no apparent reason,” police said.

The student, a man about 25 years old, got into a confrontation with four young men, Metropolitan Police Department said. He was then shot at least three times in his driveway about 12:10 a.m. on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads.

He died at a hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The door to his car was still open as homicide detectives investigated Wednesday morning.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the man was “innocent” and “killed for no apparent reason.” McGrath likened his killing to that of 21-year-old Makayla Leilani Rhiner, who police said was stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend on Thursday three miles west on West Russell Road.

Standing outside the scene Wednesday morning, McGrath said the man killed lived with his family at the Dewey address. His family was inside at the time of the shooting and heard the gunshots.

The four young men, who police said were wearing hoodies and described as in their late teens or early 20s, were standing against a north wall near the house prior to the shooting. Officers were looking at neighbors’ security footage, and McGrath asked anybody who might have seen them to contact Metro.

“With this kind of weather, you would stick out wearing a hooded sweatshirt when it’s 90-plus degrees,” he said.

McGrath said there were possibly two shooters; police found two kinds of casings at the scene.

Police didn’t know a motive and were investigating what the group of four was doing nearby.

“We don’t have a lot to go on at this point,” McGrath said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man once the next of kin is notified.

About 2:30 a.m., a next-door neighbor pulled up to the taped-off southeast corner of Henshaw Avenue and Lindell in a Hyundai sedan.

The neighbor said he and the deceased’s family have the only two curved driveways on the block. They don’t interact much, apart from the occasional wave, he said, motioning with his hand.

Back from work and wearing a tie and dress shirt, the neighbor shared text messages from a roommate who heard the shooting. The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said his roommate heard “a big bang.”

“It was so close that she wasn’t sure if it was banging (on the door) or a gunshot,” he said.

Metro officers confirmed it was gunfire when they knocked on her door and told her not to go outside.

“I was scared for her,” he said.

