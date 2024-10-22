74°F
Metro identifies officer involved in west valley shooting on Friday

October 21, 2024 - 5:19 pm
October 21, 2024 - 5:19 pm
 

A Las Vegas police officer who fired at a woman in the far west valley on Friday night has been identified.

Officer Xavier MacNeill, 26, was involved in the shooting in the 9000 block of Mountain Lakes Avenue, near South El Capitan Way and West Rochelle Avenue.

A woman was suspected of being in a vehicle with stolen license plates. MacNeill believed she was armed and shot at her but didn’t hit her, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

After running from officers, the woman barricaded herself in a shed in the backyard of a home and was eventually taken into custody, police said.

MacNeill has been employed by the Metropolitan Police Department since 2020. He is assigned to the community safety division in the Summerlin Area Command.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an incident review.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

