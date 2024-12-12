Metro to discuss police shooting at hotel that left man dead

Metro Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren will discuss additional details about the shooting in a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. at Metro’s headquarters.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren speaks during a press conference about an officer-involved shooting at Metro’s headquarters, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police on Thursday afternoon will release more information about a police shooting that left a man dead at a Las Vegas hotel on Sunday.

The shooting occurred at a hotel on the 9700 block on Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Metro has not identified the hotel specifically, but the only hotel located on the 9700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South is South Point.

Police identified the officer involved as Zachary Adam, 45, on Wednesday.

According to Metro, police received a report of a suicidal man in a hotel room. Security tried to check on him but received no response, and when they attempted to enter the room, they heard what sounded like the racking of a gun.

Police said they tried to negotiate with the man, but after several hours, he exited the room armed with a long gun. Officers told him to drop the gun, but he charged and an officer shot him.

Officers rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead, police said.

It was the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2024.

Metro Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren will discuss additional details about the shooting in a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. at Metro’s headquarters.

