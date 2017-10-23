New center for Las Vegas shooting victims, families set to open

People arrive at the Family Assistance Center at the Las Vegas Convention Center where survivors of last week's deadly Las Vegas shooting retrieve their belongings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A long-term resource center for Las Vegas shooting victims and families, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, opens Monday morning.

Since Oct. 2, the day after the shooting, the county has been operating a family assistance center to help victims and families with immediate needs in the wake of the shooting. That center closed on Friday. The longer-term Resiliency Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, for the foreseeable future.

The more permanent center draws on similar concepts that opened in Boston and Orlando in the wake of tragedies there, which continue to offer services to help residents in those cities cope with lingering effects of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and the Pulse nightclub shooting last year.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will address longer-term needs related to the shooting, such as counseling referrals, legal help and other victim assistance.

“The intent is for it to be a one-stop resource for those who were impacted,” Assistant Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller said.

The center will be located at the Lied Ambulatory Care Center, at 1524 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

