Police air details on fatal shooting during domestic dispute response

A man who was fatally shot by police Monday night in central Las Vegas opened fire on officers as they attempted to intervene in a domestic dispute, police said Thursday.

A photograph of a 21-year-old Demetrius Roberts is displayed as Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath speaks during a briefing about a Metro fatal shooting, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Demetrius Roberts (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A photograph a gun used by a 21-year-old Demetrius Roberts is displayed as Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath speaks during a briefing about a Metro fatal shooting, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath speaks during a briefing about a Metro fatal shooting, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas. Demetrius Roberts, 21, was killed by police in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville and Desert Inn roads on Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath takes the podium to speaks about a Metro fatal shooting, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas. Demetrius Roberts, 21, was killed by police in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville and Desert Inn roads on Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was fatally shot by police Monday night in central Las Vegas opened fire on officers as they attempted to intervene in a domestic dispute, police said at a news briefing Thursday.

Clark County Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said Demetrius Roberts, 21, was killed by Metropolitan Police Department officers Theron Young, 35, and Joel Blasko, 31, after Roberts fired nine shots at them during two encounters.

McGrath said police were conducting undercover surveillance in the area when they saw Roberts and his ex-girlfriend in an argument in an alley off the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville and Desert Inn roads, at 6:38 p.m. The argument unfolded as Roberts’ mother was dropping off his 2-year-old son with his ex.

McGrath said Roberts opened fire as Young and Blasko confronted him in front of a white vehicle with his mother and child inside, firing several shots through the vehicle as he did so.

“As Roberts ambushed our officers, he shot through the vehicle, placing his 2-year-old son in danger,” McGrath said, adding Roberts’ mother “was covering the 2-year-old.”

McGrath said officers returned fire but Young’s handgun malfunctioned. A foot chase followed. The officers encountered Roberts again on Pennwood Avenue where, McGrath said, he shot at the officers again. Young and Blasko both shot at Roberts, though Young’s weapon malfunctioned a second time.

Roberts died at the scene. McGrath said investigators determined Roberts fired nine shots at the officers during the two encounters. Young fired his gun a total of 16 times while Blasko fired his gun three times, McGrath said. McGrath said police recovered eight shell casings from Roberts’ handgun in front of the white vehicle and another shell casing from his gun on Pennwood.

Body camera video played by police Thursday showed the officers chasing Roberts. A woman can be heard early on in the video yelling “Oh my God! No!” followed by inaudible comments. Roberts’ actions, however, were not entirely visible in the video.

Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said police are trying to determine why Young’s weapon malfunctioned. Roberts’ ex-girlfriend was also shot in the incident but was treated at University Medical Center and released.

Blasko and Young are on administrative leave while Metro investigates the use of deadly force.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.