Police discuss officer-involved shooting in Boulder City

Police will further discuss a Boulder City shooting that involved a Metro officer and left a man dead on Friday.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser discusses an officer-involved shooting in Boulder City at a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting involving an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer on Sixth Street near Avenue G in Boulder City Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. The officer was not injured in the incident, but a man who was shot by the officer and the officer's wife was pronounced dead at the scene. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser will meet with the media at the Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday to provide details about the event.

During a news briefing Friday, Capt. Kurt McKenzie told reporters that the Boulder City Police Department called Metro for assistance regarding a dead body in a front yard. After determining that the man was shot by Cesar Ibarra, an off-duty Metro officer, Metro took over the investigation, McKenzie said.

The preliminary investigation, McKenzie said, revealed the shooting occurred on the 700 block of 6th Street in Boulder City around 9:40 a.m. after Ibarra, 48, heard a “commotion” coming from his neighbor’s backyard. When he went outside, he found a man attacking a woman, McKenzie said. Ibarra then separated the two, telling the man to stop and not to come any closer.

Still, the man followed Ibarra into his yard, prompting Ibarra and his wife to shoot at him, McKenzie said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

