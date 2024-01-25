55°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 10:48 am
 
Updated January 25, 2024 - 11:20 am
Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in La ...
Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Las Vegas police officers were honored for their efforts to save a life during the UNLV shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation honored officers Jacob Noriega and Ty Vesperas with the “Good Ticket” award at an event Thursday at Resorts World.

Noriega and Vesperas, who are both part of Metro’s South Central Area Command, responded to the shooting Dec. 6 and found a victim who had a gunshot wound in the chest, the foundation said.

The officers provided immediate medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

“Despite the tragic loss of three lives during the incident, the heroic actions of Officers Noriega and Vesperas ensured the survival of the fourth victim,” the foundation said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
2
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
3
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
4
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
5
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Part of this brotherhood’: UNLV shooting survivors share stories
‘Part of this brotherhood’: UNLV shooting survivors share stories
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
After shooting, how is UNLV community emotionally? Survey will find out
After shooting, how is UNLV community emotionally? Survey will find out
Stolen car suspect fatally shot by Metro officers near UMC
Stolen car suspect fatally shot by Metro officers near UMC
Only in Las Vegas: Rental cars delivered by remote control
Only in Las Vegas: Rental cars delivered by remote control
Man arrested in connection with early morning shooting near Strip
Man arrested in connection with early morning shooting near Strip