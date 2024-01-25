Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim

Two Las Vegas police officers who helped one of the victims of the fatal shooting were honored at an event at Resorts World on Thursday.

Two Las Vegas police officers are being honored for their efforts to save a life during the UNLV shooting.

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation honored officers Jacob Noriega and Ty Vesperas with the “Good Ticket” award at an event Thursday at Resorts World.

Noriega and Vesperas, who are both part of Metro’s South Central Area Command, responded to the shooting Dec. 6 and found a victim who had a gunshot wound in the chest, the foundation said.

The officers provided immediate medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

“Despite the tragic loss of three lives during the incident, the heroic actions of Officers Noriega and Vesperas ensured the survival of the fourth victim,” the foundation said in a statement.

