Police release 15th set of records from Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released another batch of records from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

A scene from Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It marked the 15th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video and documents from the Oct. 1 attack, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the new files, which include 15 videos totaling 8.79 gigabytes of memory. Another batch is expected next Wednesday.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and body camera footage. A Review-Journal examination of those records found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

The newspaper and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. Metro fought their release for months.

When the department was forced to comply, Metro began turning over the records in weekly batches of varying size and type. They come in no particular order, and for three months the department has refused to identify the officers whose body cameras recorded the clips. The department also has refused to confirm the exact time at which all videos were filmed.

Metro released its own final report on the Oct. 1 investigation in early August. A separate FBI report will not be ready until sometime after the one-year anniversary, according to The Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

