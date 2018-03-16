Relay race to honor Las Vegas shooting victims — PHOTOS

The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race is a 20-leg relay race totaling 120 miles. It starts just outside of Baker California and finishes in downtown Las Vegas at the Westgate hotel. Since 1985, teams comprised of law enforcement personnel and invited guests have come to the desert to run this race.
This year, the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race will be March 17th and 18th. As a tribute to the victims of the October 1st mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, each of the 20 legs of the race will have a designated flag with photographs and names of victims from this tragic event.
Family and friends of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting gathered at the Westgate on Thursday for the unveiling of the flags.