Relay race to honor Las Vegas shooting victims — PHOTOS

As a tribute to the victims of the October 1st Las Vegas shooting, each leg of the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay will have a designated flag with photographs and names of victims from this tragic event.

Chris Davis, left, and Debbie Davis, parents of Neysa Tonks, who was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting

Mynda Smith, left, sister of Neysa Tonks, who was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting

People attend a presentation of flags bearing the names and photos of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting at the Westgate in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Charleston Hartfield

Chris Davis, left, and Debbie Davis, parents of Neysa Tonks, who was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting

A man takes a photo during a presentation of flags

Metropolitan Polce Department Capt. Andrew Walsh talks about the presentation of flags

Neysa Tonks

Erick Silva and Heather Alvarado

The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race is a 20-leg relay race totaling 120 miles. It starts just outside of Baker California and finishes in downtown Las Vegas at the Westgate hotel. Since 1985, teams comprised of law enforcement personnel and invited guests have come to the desert to run this race.

This year, the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race will be March 17th and 18th. As a tribute to the victims of the October 1st mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, each of the 20 legs of the race will have a designated flag with photographs and names of victims from this tragic event.

Family and friends of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting gathered at the Westgate on Thursday for the unveiling of the flags.