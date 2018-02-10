RJ reporter explains why judge wants autopsy report destroyed — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Las Vegas judge orders the RJ to destroy autopsy report for fallen Metro officer Charleston Hartfield

This week, reporter Rachel Crosby explains why a judge ordered the Review-Journal to destroy an Oct. 1 victim autopsy, and why the Review-Journal requested autopsy reports in the first place.

