RJ reporter explains why judge wants autopsy report destroyed — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2018 - 6:19 pm
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

This week, reporter Rachel Crosby explains why a judge ordered the Review-Journal to destroy an Oct. 1 victim autopsy, and why the Review-Journal requested autopsy reports in the first place.

Reporters will gather to discuss the latest stories every Friday on reviewjournal.com.

If you have any questions you’d like to ask reporters on this segment, please send an email to ewilson@reviewjournal.com.

