Second suspect identified in North Las Vegas gunfight with police

Ashley Elizabeth Olivetti, 31, faces four charges in connection with Monday shootout with Las Vegas police officers who pursued a stolen car.

Police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting on North Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas, Monday, July 24, 2017. According to police, two people were shot and taken to local hospitals. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

A police officer blocks a street near North Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas, where police investigate an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 24, 2017. According to police, two people have been shot and taken to local hospitals. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

A second suspect has been identified after police and a man traded gunshots Monday night in North Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police documents implicate Ashley Elizabeth Olivetti, 31, in the shooting on the 4600 block of North Goldfield Street, near Lone Mountain Road. She was booked Wednesday into Clark County Detention Center, where she remained Thursday morning. Jail records show she’s being held on four charges, including possession of a gun by a prohibited person and possession of stolen property. Her bail was set at $18,000.

Olivetti joins William Alfredo Chafoya, 37, as suspects in the shooting. Chafoya faces four counts, including two of assault of an officer with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department released the names of two officers who shot and injured a suspected shooter. Metro identified the officers as Tyler Hebb, 35, and Brandon Foster, 22. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave as Metro investigates.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a Sunday incident in which a bicyclist in the northwest valley was shot in the leg by someone in a stolen Honda. The next night, officers engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle with two suspects inside that ended about 7:20 p.m. on North Goldfield Street.

The man left the car, then pointed a gun and shot two or three times at a field training officer and a trainee, police said. They both shot back, hitting him multiple times.

The woman was shot in the wrist, apparently by the man who was with her, police said. Her relationship to the man wasn’t known.

They were both taken to University Medical Center and expected to survive.

No officers were hurt, Sgt. Jeff Clark said.

