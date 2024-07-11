115°F
Valley of Fire shooting: Ranger not wearing body camera

People are seen at Valley of Fire State Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People are seen at Valley of Fire State Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated July 11, 2024 - 1:39 pm

The park ranger who fatally shot a person at Valley of Fire State Park on Wednesday was not wearing a body camera, according to a Nevada State Parks spokesman.

Nevada law doesn’t require state park rangers to wear body cameras.

Authorities have not specified the area of the park in which the shooting took place. Whether any footage of the shooting exists is unclear.

A news release from the Nevada Division of State Parks on Wednesday said the unidentified park ranger fired their gun while responding to a call. According to the news release, only one person was wounded in the shooting. The news release said the park ranger was not injured and the wounded person was declared dead at the scene.

Parks spokesman Kerver said on Thursday morning that the shooting was the first fatal ranger-involved shooting in the history of the agency.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the shooting, Kerver said. When, or if, the name of the park ranger would be released was unclear.

The park closed Wednesday after the shooting and would remain closed on Thursday, according to the agency’s Facebook account.

Those with camping reservations may still access the park, but they won’t be permitted to step off the campground, according to a post.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

