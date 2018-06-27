Video shows officers waiting in hallway during Las Vegas shooting

In newly released body camera footage, two Las Vegas police officers can be seen holding their position in a hallway one floor beneath the Oct. 1 gunman as rounds are continually fired into the concert crowd below.

Mandalay Bay resort on Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

In newly released body camera footage, two Las Vegas police officers can be seen holding their position in a hallway one floor beneath the Oct. 1 gunman for nearly five minutes as rounds are continually fired into the Route 91 Harvest festival crowd below.

“Oh, my God,” Las Vegas police officer Cordell Hendrex says on the video, reacting to what would be the final volley of gunfire. It had been four and a half minutes since he and his trainee, Elif Varsin, first stepped foot on the 31st floor of Mandalay Bay in the middle of the mass shooting.

Still the pair hold their position, standing alongside three armed Mandalay Bay security guards.

“We can’t worry about victims,” a different officer can be heard broadcasting over police radio a few seconds later as Hendrex and Varsin wait, pistols drawn. “We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims. Does anyone have eyes on the shooter?”

Hendrex does not respond but begins walking down the hallway alone.

“Where are you going, sir?” his trainee asks before following Hendrex and the armed guards toward the stairwell.

The footage was part of the eighth batch of mass shooting records released since a Nevada Supreme Court decision in April compelled the Metropolitan Police Department to begin handing over the records, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations sued for in the days after Oct. 1.

“Every officer’s actions that night are being evaluated,” Las Vegas police spokeswoman Carla Alston said in a statement. “One of the things Sheriff Lombardo has said from the beginning is that this is an on-going investigation. Part of that investigation is the evaluation of the performance, actions and conduct of every officer and civilian employee involved in the incident.”

Eighteen other body camera clips, as well as 35 audio clips, also were released Wednesday. Last week, Las Vegas police released 23 body camera videos and more than 100 audio files from the night of the tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

One of those clips showed two officers arriving on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, where the gunman was located, and interacting with casino security guard Jesus Campos, who also was injured in the mass shooting, a few minutes after the gunfire had ended.

More records are expected to be released Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

