Video captures shooting of Las Vegas police officer on Oct. 1

The officers duck behind their vehicles on the south end of the Strip as the bullets pepper from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

“I’m down! I got shot!” newly minted officer Brady Cook shouts from one side.

The bullet had blown through his bicep and into the right side of his chest.

It is only his second night on the job.

In body camera footage released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department, Cook’s field training officer, Josh Haynes, rushes to his side.

“Where?” he asks the 22-year-old officer.

“My arm,” Cook replies.

Wet blood had splattered on Cook’s knee.

The cacophony of gunfire continues as the two run down Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Keep moving. You’re OK,” Haynes tells Cook. He searches for a tourniquet to place on Cook’s arm.

“I gotta get you an ambulance,” Haynes tells him. “We need a car.”

They find two more officers taking cover behind an abandoned patrol vehicle. The keys are in the ignition.

“Yo, I need your car,” Haynes says. “He’s shot.”

“This ain’t my car,” an officer replies.

“I’m taking this car,” Haynes says.

He and Cook get in and and race to University Medical Center.

“You got your seat belt on?” Haynes asks Cook. “Talk to me. Keep talking to me. Tell me something.”

He encourages the young officer to keep talking on the way to the hospital.

“You like being a cop?” Haynes asks.

“I do,” Cook says.

“This is what we do,” Haynes says. “I’m a little jealous you caught that round and I didn’t, my brother.”

