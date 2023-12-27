Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 12-year-old girl arrested

North Las Vegas police say the suspect was driving recklessly in June when he lost control of his vehicle and fatally struck a 12-year-old girl.

Bryan Barajas (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Yelina Tarango, who died in a June 20, 2023, crash in North Las Vegas. (Naqvi Injury Law)

This screenshot from video shows a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl on June 20, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man suspected of killing a 12-year-old girl in a North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash earlier this year has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Bryan Barajas, 26, faces charges of grand larceny of an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving resulting in death, hit and run resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop at an accident, two counts of failure to give information at an accident, and driving under a revoked driver’s license.

While investigating the June 20 crash that left Yelina Tarango dead, North Las Vegas police had asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

Authorities later identified Barjas as a suspect, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

Barajas had been arrested in November on unrelated theft and drug charges and was being held at the Clark County Detention Center before he was rebooked in connection with the crash, according to police and online jail records.

Tarango died at the scene of the crash, authorities said, after a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were recklessly driving north on Belmont Street toward East Carey Avenue when the Cadillac ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck.

The Cadillac kept going and hit another vehicle before losing control and hitting Tarango, who was on the sidewalk.

Two other people suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

The Cadillac’s driver ran off.

Court records show that Barajas is expected in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday to face a judge on charges in connection with the hit-and-run.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was arrested at the scene. Police identified him as Alfredo C. Cabrera Jr., 19. He faces a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death. Cabrera is due in court next month.