55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 12-year-old girl arrested

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2023 - 1:10 pm
Bryan Barajas (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Bryan Barajas (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Yelina Tarango, who died in a June 20, 2023, crash in North Las Vegas. (Naqvi Injury Law)
Yelina Tarango, who died in a June 20, 2023, crash in North Las Vegas. (Naqvi Injury Law)
This screenshot from video shows a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old gir ...
This screenshot from video shows a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl on June 20, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man suspected of killing a 12-year-old girl in a North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash earlier this year has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Bryan Barajas, 26, faces charges of grand larceny of an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving resulting in death, hit and run resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop at an accident, two counts of failure to give information at an accident, and driving under a revoked driver’s license.

While investigating the June 20 crash that left Yelina Tarango dead, North Las Vegas police had asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

Authorities later identified Barjas as a suspect, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

Barajas had been arrested in November on unrelated theft and drug charges and was being held at the Clark County Detention Center before he was rebooked in connection with the crash, according to police and online jail records.

Tarango died at the scene of the crash, authorities said, after a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were recklessly driving north on Belmont Street toward East Carey Avenue when the Cadillac ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck.

The Cadillac kept going and hit another vehicle before losing control and hitting Tarango, who was on the sidewalk.

Two other people suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

The Cadillac’s driver ran off.

Court records show that Barajas is expected in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday to face a judge on charges in connection with the hit-and-run.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was arrested at the scene. Police identified him as Alfredo C. Cabrera Jr., 19. He faces a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death. Cabrera is due in court next month.

MOST READ
1
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
2
Carjacking suspect killed by Las Vegas police in southwest valley
Carjacking suspect killed by Las Vegas police in southwest valley
3
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
4
CARTOONS: Why Santa couldn’t deliver presents this year
CARTOONS: Why Santa couldn’t deliver presents this year
5
Best hikes in Las Vegas, according to hikers
Best hikes in Las Vegas, according to hikers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Nevada troopers
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Nevada troopers
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley
Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody