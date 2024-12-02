64°F
Woman hit with bat in robbery at Las Vegas Valley casino, police say

A Henderson police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2024 - 12:24 pm
 
The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman was injured Sunday in a robbery at a casino-resort.

According to police, officers responded to the M Resort at about 2:52 p.m. Sunday in referenced to a robbery.

Callers advised police that a woman had been hit in the head with a bat and the suspect left the scene.

Police on Monday said they are still working to identify the suspect.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

