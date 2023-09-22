Boo! Check out these Halloween events across the Las Vegas Valley

See what spooktacular events are going on in October across the valley.

Downtown Summerlin’s annual Parade of Mischief returns in October. (Downtown Summerlin)

Runners sprint to the finish line during the Halloween half marathon and 5K runs at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas in October 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Get ready to get your spook on. Halloween is coming in fast.

Here are some fun events happening in October across the Las Vegas Valley:

Central valley events

Halloween Craft Workshop

Date: Oct. 5

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Address: Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive

Price: Free

Make little gnome creatures in this crafting event for kids ages 12 and up. All materials for the crafts will be provided at the event.

Boo Bridge

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Address: Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St.

Price: Free

The event is for kids ages 5-17 years old.

West valley events

Hall-O-Breeze: Tots & Treats

Date: Oct. 21

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Address: Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Price: $5 per person

Kids 3 to 5 years old can play carnival games, enjoy a bounce house and get sweet treats from a candy trail at Desert Breeze Community Center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For details on registration, call 702-455-8334.

Hall-O-Breeze

Date: Oct. 21

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Address: Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Price: $5 for kids 3 and up, under 2 free

This event for all ages features inflatables, carnival games, a rock climbing wall, food vendors and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For details on registration, call 702-455-8334.

Spooky Springs

Date: Oct. 28

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Address: Aquatics Springs Indoor Pool, 7025 South Fort Apache Road

Price: $5 for adults, $4 for kids, $3 for seniors

Enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, a haunted house and swimming at this aquatic event. The event is open for all ages.

East valley events

Ms. Brenda’s Bingo Boo Bash

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St.

Price: Free

Wear a costume and win some prizes at this bingo event for seniors. Lunch will be provided.

Registration required for the event begins on Sept. 26. Go to clarkcountynv.gov for details.

Monster Mash Movie Bash

Date: Oct. 21

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Address: Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive

Price: Free, open for all ages.

Paradise Patch Trunk-or-Treat

Date: Oct. 21

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Address: Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod

Price: Free

This event includes games, arts and crafts and more. Guests are invited to wear a costume and bring their own bag for candy. For more information, call 702-455-7513.

Haunted Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Address: Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive

Price: Free

The event is open for all ages, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Wicked Whitney on Missouri Avenue

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

Price: Free

Go trick-or-treating, watch “The Addams Family 2” and wear a Halloween costume at this family-friendly event. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Bags for trick-or-treating will not be provided.

Henderson events

To register for Henderson events, visit hendersonhappenings.com.

Fun with Food Friday

Date: Oct. 6, 13 and 20

Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Address: Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St., Henderson

Price: $3 a person.

Children aged 5-12 years can create edible art for a “tasty good time,” the city of Henderson said.

Spooky Birds

Date: Oct. 7

Time: 4:30-6 p.m.

Address: Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive, Henderson

Price: $7, or $10 the day of the event

Wear your costume and learn about birds at the Bird Viewing Preserve. Kids 4-10 years old can take a tour of the preserve on the Bird Mobile and trick or treat along the preserve’s walking path.

Cosmic Swim Freaky Friday

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Address: Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Price: $5

Swim with music, lights and glow gear at Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool’s “haunted spooktacular cosmic experience of light and sound.” The event is for all ages.

Little Villains Ball

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Address: Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St., Henderson

Price: $5 per person

Dress as your favorite Disney villain, dance and enjoy snacks and refreshments at this villains ball. Children 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Escape Room Series: Goosebumps

Date: Oct 13 and 14

Time: 9:30-10:45 a.m./11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m./1-2:15 p.m./2:45-4 p.m./4:30-5:45 p.m.

Address: Downtown Recreation Center, 50 East Van Wagenen St., Henderson

Price: $15 per person

Families will have one hour to leave an escape room inspired by the popular children’s book series Goosebumps. Each reservation time slot listed about can hold up to 10 people from the same household. The experience is only for ages 5 and up.

10th Annual Zombie 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk

Date: Oct. 14

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Address: Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson

Price: Registration and price details can be found on active.com.

Wear your best Halloween costume as you walk or run on a new course that takes you beyond the park. The first 300 participants will get a souvenir cotton T-shirt. All fitness levels are welcome. Packet pickup for the Zombie Run will be on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Park.

Heritage Harvest Festival

Date: Oct. 14

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 South Racetrack Road

Price: Free

Pumpkin Painting

Date: Oct. 14

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Address: Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St,, Henderson

Price: $10

Children aged 3-5 years old will be given a pumpkin to paint. Refreshments will be provided. A parent or guardian must stay on property during the event.

Magical Forest HallOVeen at Opportunity Village

Date: Oct. 14

Time: 7-9:30 p.m.

Address: Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Price: $37

Walk through a magical forest at Opportunity Village. Visitors can take photos, and should bring money for snacks and souvenirs. Transportation, admission and supervision are included. Register for the event by Oct. 12 on the city of Henderson’s website. This event is for ages 14 and over.

Haunted Bus Tour

Date: Oct. 20

Time: 8:15-10:30 p.m.

Address: Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, Henderson

Price: $30

Tour the most haunted sites in Henderson and Las Vegas with David Castle, a local paranormal specialist. Guests can learn how to use paranormal investigation tools, and learn the history of haunted spots around town. Snacks will be provided. The tour is for people 16 years old or older.

Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Address: Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, Henderson

Price: $3 in advance or $5 the day of the event

Wear a costume and follow the trick-or-treat trail through Black Mountain Recreation Center’s parking lot to see decorated cars. Children under 3 are free. The event is open to all ages. Purchase tickets early on Henderson’s website, and pick them up at the recreation center on Oct. 23 and 24.

Haunting at the Ranch

Date: Oct. 27

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Address: Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, Henderson

Price: $10

Attend this masquerade ball with a live DJ, games and lights refreshments. The ball will also hold a costume contest and give out prizes for best dressed, spookiest costume, most comical costume, fantastic duo and best themed group. The event is for ages 12 and over.

Pet Trick-or-Treat 1-Mile Walk

Date: Oct. 28

Time: 10-11 a.m. for dogs 25 lbs and under; 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for dogs 26 lbs and over

Address: Heritage Bark Park, 350 S. Racetrack Road, Henderson

Price: $7 in advance or $10 the day of the event

Dress your pet in their spookiest attire and walk along the Heritage Park Trail where you can stop at stations to collect dog treats. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best human/pet costume combo for each session. Registration is per pet and will include treats and a special gift for your pet.

Teen Weenie Halloweenie

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Address: Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St., Henderson

Price: $5

Children ages 1 and a half to 6 years old can wear their favorite costumes, get candy and play games. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

North Las Vegas events

Harvest Fest Trunk or Treat

Dates: Oct. 21 and 28

Addresses: Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane, North Las Vegas

Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both dates

Price: Free

The city of North Las Vegas will host two trunk or treat events. The first event is on Oct. 21 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center. The second event will be held at the Neighborhood Recreation Center on Oct. 28. Both events will include music, games, raffles, a costume contest, a car and motorcycle show, face painting, food vendors, and candy. For more information, call Silver Mesa Recreation Center at 702-633-2490 or Neighborhood Recreation Center at 702-633-1637

Trunk or Treat at Craig Ranch Regional Park

Date: Oct. 27

Address: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Children 13 years old or younger can get candy and check out a car show. No masks or face painting is allowed, and adults must be present. There will also be a chance for guests to buy one ticket and get one free for LV Taco Fest on Friday only at the park. For more information, call 702-633-2418.

Summerlin/City of Las Vegas events

Parade of Mischief

Date: Every Friday and Saturday from Friday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 28.

Time: 6 p.m.

Address: Downtown Summerlin

Price: Free

See spooky floats and mischief makers in Downtown Summerlin. This year’s parade will debut a Dia de los Muertos float, among other surprises.

Fall Concert in the Park – Asteroid M Halloween Block Party

Date: Oct. 28

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Address: third Street Promenade from Hoover to Gass avenues downtown

Price: Free

Las Vegas record label Asteroid M Records brings musical and performing artists to the Third Street Promenade for the city’s Halloween Block Party on Third Street. There will be live visual artists, food trucks and a costume contest with prizes. Asteroid M will showcase a variety of music genres, including rock, indie, pop and dance music.

