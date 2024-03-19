Famed US rock band landing at the Sphere this fall, report says

The band is set to play several weekends at the Sphere this fall.

Don Henley of the Eagles is shown performing at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Joe Walsh and Don Henley of the Eagles is shown performing at the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

That peaceful, easy feeling is word of the Eagles playing the Sphere this year.

A published report and word from within the entertainment industry is the legendary American rock band will play the venue for 10 weekends between September and December. The New York post published the plans as a rumor Monday, citing industry sources.

Over the weekend, sources with knowledge of the band and venue indicate both sides have landed on that plan. The dates are not yet official, however. A band rep refused to confirm the reports Saturday and again Monday night. A Sphere rep did not return a request for comment Monday night.

The Eagles have for months been at the center of reports they would headline the Sphere. Their latest and (as billed) final tour, “The Long Goodbye” runs through June 15. The band formed in L.A. in 1971 most recently played Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden in May 2022.

Phish is next to play the Sphere, for four dates April 18-21. Dead and Company plays 18 dates from May 16-June 22. Beyoncé has also been reportedly in talks to play the venue, the timeline for her possible residency vacillating between later this year and 2025.

