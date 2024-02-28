Just ‘rumors’: Eagles return to Sphere speculation

The Eagles kick off “The Long Goodbye” tour this September in New York. They could play Vegas in November.

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, members of the Eagles band, from left, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy Schmit, recipients of the 2016 Kennedy Center Honor award, applaud during the Kennedy Center Honors Gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Reports that the Eagles are in talks at the Sphere have resurfaced. TMZ, citing anonymous sources, said the band is negotiating a series at the bulbous wonder this fall or winter. But “deal not locked” is the crucial message in the post’s title.

A band rep said TMZ is “reporting rumors,” with nothing concrete to impart.

The story indicates the band is launching “The Long Goodbye” tour this September in New York. The series runs through November.

The plan would be for the band to play the Sphere after closing the tour, around late November.

U2 ends its extended engagement this weekend. Phish plays the venue for four dates April 18-21. Dead and Company plays 18 dates from May 16-June 22. Beyonce has been reportedly in talks to play the venue, either late this year or into 2025. Harry Styles is also reportedly be on the venue’s hot list of headliners.

