Family of late Vegas superstar Siegfried holds memorial in Germany

Siegfried Fischbacher’s family in his hometown in Germany has paid homage to the late Las Vegas legend. But it’s still uncertain how and when he will be memorialized in Las Vegas.

Siegfried’s brother, Marinus; and his sister, Margot, a Franciscan nun who goes by Sister Dolore, hosted the memorial Friday in the family’s hometown of Rosenheim in Bavaria, Germany.

Reports from German media, led by the publication Bild (which enjoys a fertile relationship with Sister Dolore) have detailed the services at St. Nicholas Church in the city of about 63,000. A total of 85 mourners reportedly turned out. No specifics were disclosed about COVID protocols or social-distancing measure.

A photo of Siegfried prominently displayed was one of his 79-year-old sister’s favorites, showing Siegfried smiling into the sunset.

“In his hand he is holding a colored-glass frog. The frog is a symbol for life. I’ll see him again,” Dolore is quoted in the Bild report.

Still left open are plans for Fischbacher’s final resting place. The illusionist died at 81 at Siegfried & Roy’s Little Bavaria estate and habitat on Jan. 13 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Fischbacher had previously stated he wanted his remains placed next to Roy Horn’s, his partner who died of COVID at age 75 on May 7. Fischbacher later said that Horn’s urn has been placed in the chapel at Little Bavaria. However, the duo’s reps in Las Vegas have declined to comment on plans for his final resting place and are awaiting word as to where he will be laid to rest.

Marinus Fischbacher, rarely featured in media reports, said during after the ceremony in Germany, “My brother looked great even as a boy. When he served as minister in the church, all eyes were on him. And that was a bit of a show.”

Marinus is 85 years old, and added, “Siegfried was four years younger than me and had to go before me.”

‘Marriage’ is still on

The dinner-theater show that has been ready for delivery since February, “Marriage Can Be Murder” is planning a return to live performance. The venue might raise some eyebrows — the Grotto at Golden Nugget, where the show can safely play for between 30 and 40 dinner guests. Grotto has moved to the former Lillie’s Asian Cuisine.

“Marriage” had been in ongoing talks to play Buca di Beppo at Bally’s but could not work out a concept, architecturally or contractually. Expect a relaunch Valentine’s Day weekend, running Thursdays through Sundays. The cast is still led by husband-and-wife team Eric Post and Jayne Ann Savoie Post.

“MCBM,” in acronym form, has not performed in front of an audience since last Valentine’s Day at Hennessy’s Tavern on Fremont Street. The show closed is long-running residency at the D Las Vegas on Jan. 5, 2020.

Details on the Grotto show, and warm sourdough, to follow.

Wigged out

Tape Face is the guest on this week’s “PodKats!” Unrelated, four guys made off with 10 wigs from the headliner’s crowd of mannequins at Harrah’s Showroom. The former street performer has filled the 25-foot “entertainment moat” at the front of the theater with fake fans.

Somehow, a group of apparently inebriated hotel guests found their way into the showroom and made off with 10 wigs. “They were good wigs, too,” said Tape Face creator and performer, Sam Wills. There are no leads, and this is not exactly a widespread investigation. As Wills says, “We’re not making a big deal out of it.”

My feeling is the culprits might be Blue Man Group, plus one other bald guy.

The Brooks case

A booking to watch is Garth Brooks’ Feb. 27 date at Allegiant Stadium, which was nearly an instant sellout. Stadium officials have not returned requests for comments about plans for this show. Brooks had anticipated being the first concert headliner ever at the venue in August, but the show was moved into what appeared to be a safe zone next month. Very unlikely this concert will play to a capacity crowd, if at all.

A ‘Cobra Kai’ guy

Bret Ernst is a busy headliner on the Vegas comedy scene. He’s at L.A. Comedy Club at the Strat on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and was in the “Four Funny” lineup at Notoriety at Neonopolis on Saturday. Ernst is also well-known in the Netflix binge-watching culture. He plays Louie LaRusso Jr., cousin of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and a sales rep at LaRusso Auto Group. Louie once ran a casino out of the dealership’s break room, but not a comedy club. I guess that’s why he’s in Vegas.

Your VegasVille Moment

Show producers and stage performers have been weathering complaints from fans who don’t like venue social-distancing requirements. Often, guests yank off their face masks as vent their frustration. One entertainment figure said this is the new version of how people would dramatically rip off their glasses to make a point.

