Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal

The Grammy-winning DJ and Las Vegas club and festival star is a “natural fit” for LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach, Fontainebleau CEO Jeffrey Soffer says.

Attendees watch as David Guetta performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Guetta performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fontainebleau’s nightlife venues have picked up a superstar headliner.

David Guetta, the Grammy Award-winning DJ and frequent Vegas club and festival star, has signed a two-year residency with LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach. The exclusive residency partnership runs 2025-26 and applies to Fontainebleau’s Las Vegas and Miami resorts.

Dates for Guetta’s LIV and LIV Beach shows are to be announced soon

“David is a once-in-a-generation talent who embodies the charisma and class that defines the Fontainebleau brand,” Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer said in a statement. “He’s a natural fit for the luxury lifestyle and vibrant energy of LIV and LIV Beach, and his presence underscores Fontainebleau’s status as a global entertainment destination featuring the artists that audiences want to see.”

“If you’re not here, you’re missing an unparalleled experience, and we are so excited to provide David this exclusive stage at our resorts.”

Guetta has headlined Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Wynn’s XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, among other Vegas performance venues.

“I’m so grateful to Jeff Soffer for giving me a stage to do what I love for the greatest fans in the world,” says Guetta. “I get excited every time I’m about to perform at LIV in Miami, and now I cannot wait to start a fresh chapter at LIV Las Vegas inside the Strip’s newest luxury resort. It is going to be incredible!”

David Grutman and Groot Hospitality books LIV for the Fontainebleau and brought Guetta to the fore. As the hospitality vet said, “LIV is known as the stage for the top DJs and performers. David Guetta’s international reach elevates that stage to new heights.”

