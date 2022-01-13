Former ‘Le Reve’ music director dies at 47

Michael Brennan and his friend and fellow composer-musician Keith Thompson co-founded The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas in May 2006.

Renowned musician and composer Michael Brennan has died while on vacation in Florida. He was 47. (Michael Moore Agency)

Anna Nichols, 10, sings as "Le Reve" conductor Michael Brennan plays the piano during the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Cabaret Jazz inside The Smith Center in February 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Brennan, who co-founded one of the city’s enduring artistic institutions and directed the music in a Vegas aquatic spectacular, has died. He was 47.

The great musician and composer was found dead Wednesday morning in his hotel room in Satellite Beach, Fla., where he had been taking a brief vacation. Brennan had reportedly told his friends Monday he was not feeling well, saying he possibly had COVID. He was not heard from after Monday night, and his body was discovered after hotel security performed a wellness check Wednesday morning. There was no sign of foul play.

Universally admired and respected in the Vegas entertainment community, Brennan was music director of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas for a decade, ending in 2017. Brennan also worked on “Starlight Express” at Las Vegas Hilton,”Mamma Mia!” at Mandalay Bay, “Avenue Q” at the Wynn,”Disney’s The Lion King” at Pantages Theater in L.A., and “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers,” again at the Wynn.

“Our community lost a musical genius today,” said Brennan’s friend and colleague Louanne Madorma, casting director at the Wynn who worked alongside Brennan on “Le Reve,” “Showstoppers” and “Starlight Express.”

Brennan had started his career as a dancer. He grew into a renowned vocal coach, musician and composer.

“He was a force of nature that lit up a room and sparked imagination wherever he went,” Madorma said. “No one could match his wit or humor. And I don’t think I ever met someone more invested in connecting creatives for projects.”

He and his friend and fellow composer-musician Keith Thompson co-founded The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas in May 2006. The show started as a loose gathering of Vegas composers at a piano bar at Suede Restaurant. Today, it is a monthly production, always emceed by Thompson, at Myron’s at the Smith Center.

“We’ve lost a musical giant,” said Thompson, former MD of “We Will Rock You” at Paris Theater and “Jersey Boys,” at Palazzo and the Paris. “I’m really devastated.”

Two “Le Reve” musicians, guitarist Mundo Juillerat and bassist Tyler Williams (who replaced Brennan as the show’s MD) had planned to reunite with Brennan when he got back from Florida.

“Tyler and I were going to crash his place and hang with him when he got back,” Juillerat said Wednesday night. “I’m gutted.”

Brennan had also been working recently with Franco Dragone, creator of “Le Reve” who has recently moved back to Vegas to co-create the club show “Amystika” with Criss Angel. Brennan’s recent compositions have been featured in such lavish, multimillion-dollar Dragone productions as “La Perle,” in Dubai and “The Dai Show” water spectacular in Xishuangbanna, China. Brennan’s compositions have also been played through “Blackstone,” a pirate-themed production from Mirage Entertainment in Changsha, China.

In theater, Brennan’s musical “Citizen Ruth” won Best Musical at the New York International Fringe Festival. He was also a composer for animation. Two of his animated short films, “Nieta” and “Pasteurized,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Madorma had just spent the holidays with Brennan’s family and said entertainment professionals from all over the world had contacted her after learning of Brennan’s death. She shared their message, “What a loss this is.”

