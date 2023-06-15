Golden Knights continue their Strip tour with Lord Stanley in tow

The Golden Knights partied on the Strip for a second night with their Stanley Cup. The team’s latest tour stop was Wynn Las Vegas.

The Stanley Cup is paraded through Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mike Kirschbaum)

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are shown at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Delilah)

The Stanley Cup is shown during a visit by the Golden Knights at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Delilah)

The Stanley Cup is shown during a visit by the Golden Knights at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Delilah)

The Golden Knights are shown at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Delilah)

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are shown at Encore Beach Club at Night at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mike Kirschbaum)

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are shown at Encore Beach Club at Night at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mike Kirschbaum)

The Stanley Cup is paraded through Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mike Kirschbaum)

Deliliah at Wynn Las Vegas is accustomed to famous visitors. Bruno Mars, Usher, Anderson .Paak, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Dennis Rodman and Jimmy Fallon with Justin Timberlake have ducked into the swanky Strip supper club.

Wednesday night it was the Golden Knights and the city’s favorite prop, the Stanley Cup. The entire squad took in a night of dining, music and hanging, says John Terzian, co-founder of venue operating partner h.wood Group.

Golden Knights players Mark Stone, Adin Hill, Logan Thompson, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, Nicolas Roy, Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith, Ivan Barbashev and Zach Whitecloud were in the team’s latest Vegas tour stop.

The band who hit this hot night was Mecca Martini on vocals, backed by Ken Tolbert on piano, Blaise Sison on bass, Andrew Weir on guitar, TJ Green on drums and Rob Stone on sax.

The Stanley Cup, known as the most famous trophy in sports, was placed at the edge of the dancers’ platform, in the middle of the action.

Stone, a longtime sax favorite in Vegas, had just returned from an international tour with John Fogerty. Stone is also a regular at Delilah.

“I don’t really get star struck anymore but I definitely get excited about certain heroes of mine coming into my gig,” the musician posted on Facebook, Tonight is no exception as we host our entire Golden Knights team with Stanley sitting front and center. Too cool!!!”

The team arrived en masse and stayed until about 11:30 p.m., dining on a six-course meal from executive chef Joshua Smith and plenty of Screaming Eagle wine.

The Knights then walked the Cup through Wynn to end their evening with a packed house at Encore Beach Club at Night, where FAED duo DJ Five and EricDlux headlined. The night concluded with the team checking into Encore Tower Suites.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights partied until about 4 a.m. at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, with Steve Aoki manning the DJ booth. Prior to that very public adventure, the Golden Knights enjoyed a party of invited guests at Jewel Nightclub at Aria.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.