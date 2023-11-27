‘I send you peace and love’: Ringo Starr ready for Vegas return

The ever-rocking Ringo Starr is returning to The Venetian Theatre in May.

Ringo Starr is shown during a performance with his All Starr Band on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Ringo Starr is shown during a performance with his All Starr Band on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

FILE - Ringo Starr plays as part of a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Starr has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the former Beatle to cancel several upcoming concerts in Canada with his All Starr Band. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The world’s foremost octogenarian rocker who performs jumping jacks at the end of his set is once more rocking the Strip.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band plays The Venetian Theatre for six dates in ‘24, running May 22, 25, 26, 29 and 31 and June 1. All shows are at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Starr will be coming up on his 84th birthday during these shows. But he still thrills behind the drum set, joined again by such rock greats as Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

“I’ve always said I’m my happiest when I’m playing with great musicians — and this band is one of the very best. But even so,” Ringo said with a laugh, “sometime during and just after every tour I think OK that’s it — I’m going to stop touring. My family don’t believe me anymore, and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I’m taking the All Starr Band back on the road! We’ll be doing 12 shows in May and June, going back to Mexico — which I love — and we’ll be doing a bit of a residency in Las Vegas at The Venetian. See you out there and until then I send you peace and love.”

All of that, including the laugh, was conveyed in a statement announcing the show Monday morning.

Starr built his band in 1989 and has toured consistently since, often shaking up the lineup. He most recently played Las Vegas, at The Venetian, this past May. The show lasted 2½ hours, with Starr’s band playing Ringo’s songs with the Beatles and his solo hits. “Photograph,” “It Don’t Come Easy,” “I’m The Greatest,” “Matchbox,” “What Goes On,” “Boys,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Octopus’s Garden,” “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Act Naturally,” “With a Little Help From My Friends” all preceded Starr’s calisthenics to close the night.

