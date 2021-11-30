It’s official: Adele Las Vegas residency announced

Adele performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan) Joel Ryan Adele performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

A publicity image for Adele's upcoming residency. (The Publicity Lab)

Adele has found her room on the Strip.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has prevailed in the sweepstakes to present the international recording star. The star announced the deal on social media with the post “See you at Ceasars in Vegasss” Tuesday morning.

The Adele announcement — which came on Nov. 30 — arrives just ahead of the release of her latest album, “30,” on Nov. 19. The new release is her first full album since “25” in 2015.

The international superstar is scheduled to perform two shows each weekend through April 16.

Presale tickets for these shows will be available through registration, using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and continues until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. (all times Pacific). For more information and to register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/adele.

The Verified Fan Presale will begin 10 a.m. December 7. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket. But it does make ticket buying fair by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets.

Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale

The first single from the new album, titled “Easy On Me,” was released in October.

Adele joins Van Morrison (three dates in February), Rod Stewart and Sting on the Colosseum schedule. The venue’s available dates were reportedly a primary reason Adele opted for Caesars.

The Colosseum booking ends a lengthy period of speculation about Adele’s headlining prospects in Las Vegas. Over the summer she was rumored and reported to be headed for the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas. She was also known to be in talks for a run at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Four years ago, she was rumored to be moving toward a residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Even further back, in 2015, press accounts from around the world reported that Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands Corp. and MGM Resorts International were seeking an Adele residency.

Last month, the superstar denied reports from the U.K. that she’d been actively seeking the advice of former Colosseum headliner Celine Dion as “absolutely not true.” But Adele is known to be an avid Dion fan. In October, she showed off a framed exhibit of Dion’s chewed gum. The odd art piece was a gift from James Corden, who asked Dion to spit her gum out as the two recorded “Carpool Karaoke” the Strip in 2019.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

