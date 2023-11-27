Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win

A “92-percenter” posted a video of Travis Kelce in a Crazy Horse 3 shirt after the Chiefs beat the Raiders.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands with his tongue out on the sideline against the Raiders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Travis Kelce donned a T-shirt from a famed Las Vegas strip club at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Kelce wore a black Crazy Horse 3 tee while greeting fans in the stadium’s south end-zone stands after the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Raiders.

The celebrated tight end course is Taylor Swift’s beau; the pop superstar was not at Sunday’s game as she was on tour in San Paulo, Brazil.

A poster identified as Tori Strehlow, with the @toristrelow2 handle, posted a clip on TikTok showing Kelce wearing the shirt under his red-and-green Nike sweatsuit. Several photos of Stehlow at the game, along with a close-up of Kelce, have been posted on @toriiiiibrook_ on Instagram.

The CH3 shirt Kelce was wearing is sold only at the club, not available online. There is no confirmation or indication Kelce actually visited the club on this trip, through it is possible he was a customer in previous Vegas visits. Or, the item could be a gift from a fan or family member.

Club reps are declining to say whether Kelce has been a guest at the nightclub. In a statement, Crazy Horse 3 rep Lindsay Feldman said, “At Crazy Horse 3, we prioritize the privacy of all of our guests. As a policy, we do not disclose or comment on the identities of the individuals who choose to enjoy their time within our club, ensuring a discreet experience.”

Club reps confirmed that neither Kelce nor the Chiefs are formal spokesmen for the nightspot.Crazy Horse 3 sits a little less than a mile just south of Allegiant Stadium, the closest gentleman’s club to the stadium.

In the clip, the Strehlow approached Kelce by shouting, “I’m a 92-percenter! And it’s my sister’s birthday!” Kelce responds, “Happy birthday, girl!”

The Strehlow family has appeared in R-J coverage as the first family to move into the Pardee Homes Inspirada neighborhood in September 2020.

This name comes from a play that Jason Kelce mentioned on the show, a quarterback sneak, which he says works “92 percent of the time.” Fans of the show have taken to calling themselves “92-percenters.” The phrase seems to have a 100-percent success rate in getting Travis Kelce’s attention. Catch the TikTok version here.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.