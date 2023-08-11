90°F
Kats

Maroon 5 extends to 2024 on Strip; Mickey Guyton on new single

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 9:46 am
 
Adam Levine is shown at Maroon 5's "M5LV" show at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Travis Schneider)
Adam Levine is shown at Maroon 5's "M5LV" show at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Travis Schneider)
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs on stage during the Tinderbox Music Festival in Odens ...
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs on stage during the Tinderbox Music Festival in Odense, Denmark, on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Helle Aresnbak/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Maroon 5 close their 2023 series at Dolby Live on Saturday night. We emphasise the year, because Adam Levine and the band are not finished with the Strip.

The “Moves Like Jagger” rockers have announced they are continuing into 2024 at the Park MGM theater. Dates to be announced. “M5LV: The Residency” opened in March.

The band also dropped a new version of their latest single, “Middle Ground,” featuring Mickey Guyton. The country/crossover artist is taking the stage Saturday to perform the new version. This will serve as the band’s sendoff, but not closing, on the Strip.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

