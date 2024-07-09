Mirage’s famous fish find new home

Some 450 tropical fish are being relocated from The Mirage to Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay.

The Mirage is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, July 5, 2024. The property will close on July 17, and is scheduled to reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas in spring 2027. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A tourist photographs tropical fish in the 20,000-gallon aquarium in the lobby of The Mirage hotel-casino Friday, Dec. 28, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The aquatic feature that has entertained captive audiences since The Mirage opened is losing its residents.

But this is not a sad moment for the resort’s famous 20,000-gallon saltwater tank. The aquarium was filled with about 450 tropical fish, placed in the main lobby behind the registration desk so guests would be entertained even before checking in.

All those fish are headed for a new residency, at Mandalay Bay’s Shark Reef. I heard word of this on Sunday after “Love” when I was gazing at the fish. Mirage President Joe Lupo confirmed those plans on Monday. The fish, including some 85 species from such tropical locales as Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, are being transported to Shark Reef over the next week.

Disassembling a classic

So what happens to the “Sgt. Pepper” costume? I might have plans for that.

But no, the costumes, props, set pieces and related stage items in “Love” are to be stored or parsed out to other Cirque shows.

There is no public sale, as details are being worked out between Cirque and Apple Corp reps. If you were interested in the Blue Meanie outfit, you’re out of luck.

Plans for the now-iconic Beatles building wrap on The Mirage are reportedly still being finalized. This takes special care. The wrap has been hit hard by direct sunlight for about the past eight years, faded, with Paul probably fastened to the glass by now.

Taking apart the venue

Lupo said the steeped-in-history Love Theatre is being demolished in mid-August. Until then, the crew will be salvaging anything reusable or worthy of being salvaged. The space was the original home of Siegfried & Roy’s show from 1989-2001, and “Love” from 2006 through Sunday.

Cirque-a-Frico?

As “Love” closes, Cirque is continuing to pursue opportunities in Las Vegas and elsewhere. As Executive Vice Chairman Daniel Lamarre said before the show’s finale, “The company is in development mode, all the time.”

I asked specifically about the Cosmopolitan, which is now owned by Cirque’s primary Las Vegas partner, MGM Resorts International. The former “OPM” showroom, abutting Spiegelworld’s busy Superfrico restaurant and Ski Lodge bar, is still vacant and is (of course) designed for live entertainment.

“Our philosophy is, if there is an empty theater somewhere, we’re interested,” Lamarre said. “It’s as simple as that, because our creators are always getting ready to rock.”

Who Was Where

Those gents who looked like Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey of the Eagles at Saturday’s Dead & Company show at the Sphere … Were.

Call it a scouting mission. The Eagles move into the bulbous wonder Sept. 20-21.

Rocking ‘Jubilee’

The cast of “X Rocks” has been given permission to wear “Jubilee” costumes in the show’s return to the Strip (and, strip). The vintage outfits will return during the Queen anthem “The Show Must Go On” when the show reboots Sept. 4.

What Works in Vegas

“Pass The Mic Live!” Hearing strong, and even relentless, word of mouth after the all-star, hip-hop residency production premiered Saturday at Pearl at the Palms. DJ Cassidy, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh threw it down for a packed house. The energy was heightened by special guests Public Enemy (Flavor Flav and Chuck D, specifically) and Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan.

Saturday, world music icon Akon joins the fray. On the July 20 finale, look for Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Too $hort and Warren G.

May We Recommend

Rising comic Cat Ce, playing four shows at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The comic whose legal name is Catherine Chen has built a following through videos on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. She led the list of top influencers of 2023 in LA Weekly.

One of Cat Ce’s greatest strengths as an entertainer lies in her versatility, effortlessly shining in every project she takes on. Embracing the digital age, she has gained significant popularity through her viral comedy videos on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. She is a sellout headliner at her “Cat Ce & Friends” at the famous Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena.

While we’re at it …

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie, special guest Nieve Malandra, is the next headliner at Ken Henderson’s “Concerts For a Cause” series at Notoriety Live. Never underestimate the unifying power of philanthropy, folks.

Cocktails at 6 p.m., show at 7. The shows benefit the Notoriety Gives campaign supporting scholarships for scholastic arts programs in Las Vegas. Click NotorietyLive.com for intel.

Tease this …

Shakira on the Strip on New Year’s Eve is about a done deal. Details to follow.

Cool Hang Alert

Retired Clark County School District Police Department Division Captain Ken Young’s “Sunday Funday” takes over Blue Martini at Town Square form 8:3o-11 p.m. The silky voiced Young is backed by the Ken Folks Band, joined by popular Las Vegas vocalist Kyss Kyss. Neo soul, R&B, old-school grooving is the scene. Hit it.

