Omnia leads Hakkasan Group’s nightclub, dayclub return

Omina at Caesars Palace, Wet Republic at MGM Grand and Liquid Pool at Aria are back in March.

The newly renovated Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers and clubgoers dance to DJ Mark Eteson, upper left, during the CES 2020 official opening party in the Main Room at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace after midnight Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The scene at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory party at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Wolf Productions)

Guests file in to the newly renovated Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sean "DJ Stretch" Bueltel performs at the newly renovated Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Derek Silberstein, executive vice president of nightlife for Hakkasan Group, center, cuts the ribbon with Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, left, and Mike Neubecker, president and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Grand, during a ceremony marking the completion of renovations of Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. Holding the ribbon are showgirls Amanda Nowak, left, and Brittany Guinane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jamie Foxx sprays champagne at partygoers Saturday, July 9, 2016, at Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria. (Tony Tran)

Roughly a year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs hit a pair of Hakkasan Group clubs to celebrate winning Super Bowl LIV. Wet Republic was trumpeting a club-wide renovation, in time for the upcoming pool season.

What a difference a year, and COVID-19, make.

But Hakkasan Group is stirring back to life beginning March 5, as Omnia at Caesars Palace and Wet Republic return to business. Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria is back March 12. The clubs are enforcing adherence to the public gathering and pandemic restrictions for nightclubs and dayclubs, mandated by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The clubs are allowed to move to 35 percent capacity on March 1, moving to 50 percent on March 15.

Last March, Hakkasan Group laid off 1,600 employees as it shut down all of its worldwide operations, including its nightclubs and dayclubs on the Strip. Officials have not responded to an email asking how many employees are returning to work in the company’s March reopening.

Wet Republic and Liquid Pool Lounge were allowed to reopen during July for part of pool season. The party spaces operated as an extension of their hotels’ resort pools.

Hakkasan’s returning venues are moving off their usual protocols. Omnia is returning with its outdoor, Strip-facing terrace open as a lounge. Liquid Pool Lounge and Wet Republic are again re-opening as a section of the resorts’ pools, to support customer demand during the summer.

Admission is restricted to guests ages 21 and over. Reservations are required for hotel and non-hotel guests. General admission is allowed under pandemic restrictions.

The venues are using touchless QR codes rather than regular menus. VIP sections are separated for social distancing, and the clubs are undergoing routine and rigorous cleaning.

Omnia (omnianightclub.com) is open Fridays and Saturdays 10:30 p.m. until late, as business merits. Wet Republic (wetrepublic.com) is open 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays until closing. Liquid Pool Lounge (liquidpoollv.com) is open 11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays until closing.

