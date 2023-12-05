69°F
Kats

Pink isn’t done playing stadiums in Vegas return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2023 - 8:44 am
 
Updated December 5, 2023 - 1:08 pm
Pink performs at Music Midtown on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Pink plans to take the stage — and to the air — at Allegiant Stadium in ’24.

The 44-year-old superstar is returning Sept. 13 during her 17-city “Summer Carnival Tour” of North America. Sheryl Crow is special guest, joined by The Script and KidCutUp.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Live Nation is the series producer.

Pink sold out Allegiant Stadium in October. She opened speculation about her future in Vegas soon after that appearance, during a segment on “60 Minutes.” The artist with the legal of Alecia Moore told correspondent Cecilia Vega of her vision for a Vegas residency production.

“I would like to have the best show that Vegas has ever seen, and I think that I can,” Pink said at the end of the 13-minute segment. “For a performer like me, to have a stage that doesn’t have to travel … .” The rock star chuckled, ending the sentence, “You can do so much.”

Maybe, one day. But not in ’24. See her at the stadium.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

