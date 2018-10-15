Rick Harrison’s order for Rick’s Picks delayed at Pawn Plaza

Rick Harrison of TV’s “Pawn Stars” on History and Gold Silver Pawn in Las Vegas had hoped to have Rick’s Picks open this month.

Rick Harrison of the reality TV show "Pawn Stars" speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal at Gold & Silver Pawn shop in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump, Jake Harrison and Rick Harrison at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Rick Harrison)

Rick’s still planning his picks.

Rick Harrison of TV’s “Pawn Stars” on History and Gold & Silver Pawn in Las Vegas had hoped to have Rick’s Picks open this month. Not likely. The new business next to Gold & Silver at Pawn Plaza, which will display and sell select items from Gold & Silver, is likely to open in four or five weeks.

The store’s progress is slowed by permit approval to sell items from the pawn shop at the new shop. But Harrison needs to grow out.

“There’s just no way to expand the pawn shop at this stage,” Harrison says. “We’ll be moving some stuff over and won’t operate as a pawn operation, just retail.”

The new, 600-square-foot shop will open space dedicated to the late Richard “Old Man” Harrison, Rick’s father and an original “Pawn Stars” cast member.

“We’ll have some antiques, artwork, things like that,” Harrison says, “and a shrine to the Old Man, who should not be forgotten.”

A Donald Trump supporter, Harrison recently penned an op-ed piece backing the president’s initiatives. But this manifesto is not an indication the pawn proprietor will seek public office himself.

“In my store, I don’t do anything political, there are no signs up and I’m not pushing anyone,” said Harrison, who attended the 2016 presidential inauguration and met with Trump last month in Las Vegas. “There’s just no way I could deal with politics. I couldn’t put up with the B.S. I’ve been asked by several people to run, but I have no plans for it.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.