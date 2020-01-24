53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Shania Twain’s Las Vegas ride goes on with Nevada Ballet Theatre honor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 4:02 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2020 - 5:20 pm

Shania Twain describes her schedule simply.

“If I’m not working, I’m playing,” she says during a phone chat while on vacation in Switzerland.

Where working and playing meet is dancing.

“A big part of what I do is visual arts, absolutely,” says the superstar singer-songwriter and ongoing resident headliner at Zappos Theater. “Of course I am a recording artist, but visual arts is a key element in what I am doing. I’m a live performer. I like to take advantage of what I learn from the dancers, who are very influential in my ability to perform.”

Twain has employed an athletic, tight-knit dance team, which she has referred to as “my country can-can hunks” at Planet Hollywood. Twain’s attention to the art of dance, and her history as a resident headliner in Las Vegas, prompted Nevada Ballet Theatre to honor the best-selling artist as the company’s Woman of the Year.

Twain will be honored Saturday night at Caesars Palace. Twain, a fan of Las Vegas entertainment (and shopping, restaurants and many of the city’s other unique characteristics), joins a list of prominent woman honored since Elaine Wynn was recognized in 1985.

That impressive list of female icons, honored for their artistic achievements, philanthropic contributions and dedication to Las Vegas including Debbie Reynolds, Celine Dion, Rita Rudner, Marie Osmond, Bette Midler, Mitzi Gaynor, Florence Henderson, Priscilla Presley, Debbie Allen, Olivia Newton-John, Vanessa Williams, Giada De Laurentiis, and in 2019, Rita Moreno.

“I am so humbled,” Twain says. “I was very surprised when got the call about it. It’s one of those moments in life when you feel flattered and honored, to be in that long line of incredible women.”

Twain is at the top of her game in her “Let’s Go” performances at Zappos Theater. She promised a party atmosphere after scouting Gwen Stefani’s splashy “Just a Girl” production at the venue. Twain has delivered, and says she is enjoying her performances more today than ever.

“First, I’m grateful to be healthy, to be athletic, and I’m taking advantage of that,” Twain says. “I don’t want to take that for granted. I’m just appreciating, more than ever, my ability to get up there and run around and just be athletic. I’m really enjoying that, the interaction with the dancers, involving myself in the choreography and staging.”

The Woman of the Year adds, “I know more than I ever did before. When I get on the stage I am presenting, top to bottom, something that is me and it’s so satisfying.”

Perrico’s back

On the topic of ballet, we naturally turn to trumpet ace David Perrico. This makes sense: Perrico’s Pop Strings is performing as the house band for the sixth straight year at the Black and White gala.

Those who attend can make this an only-in-VegasVille doubleheader by catching Perrico after the gala at Cleopatra’s Barge. His set time is 10 p.m., ideal for your weekend grooving needs.

All that merch

Raiders — sorry, Las Vegas Raiders — owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that the team will issue officially licensed Las Vegas Raiders gear during the NFL Draft event in April. The only Las Vegas Raiders gear available until then will be inferior knockoffs.

Unveiling the new, licensed, logo apparel itself could be a spectacle. The Las Vegas Raiders’ first-ever draft pick could launch the effort by being the first to wear an official LV Raiders hat. Do that, and wait for the tide (or, cash) to roll in.

Peripherally related, Davis and Twain are good buds. More on how they met in an upcoming column, but a hint is that it was during a less-than-super, yet also Super, moment in Raider history.

Conor still hanging

Conor McGregor, riding out his 40-second destruction of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday in UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena, hit the Palms and Venetian this week.

View this post on Instagram

Whales and sharks @ The Palms

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

With UFC President Dana White along for the ride, McGregor was at Unknown bar, Scotch 80 Prime Steakhouse and Mr. Coco at Palms on Tuesday. He bought the round a house (er, house a round) of his Proper 12 whisky at Unknown.

Wednesday, McGregor was spotted at Mercato Della Pescheria at The Venetian. Reportedly, “The Notorious” has been positively ebullient after his wipe-out victory.

Farrant’s fierce

Get to know the name Taj Farrant. Know, too, that Taj is 10 years old and a wicked guitar player. The native of Long Jetty, New South Wales, Australia is in town to perform with Santana at 8 p.m. Friday at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, and also Human Nature in its bushfire relief show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Venetian.

Tarrant has appeared on “Ellen” in 2019 and will again Monday. He has and amassed about 94,000 subscribers and 10 million page views on YouTube.

But forget that stuff. Tarrant has what we call “alien” talent. Santana brought him out, unbilled, in Wednesday’s show at House of Blues. The kid just wailed on a lengthy solo. Santana interrupted to remind, “To play beautiful music, you’ve gotta make an ugly face. Make an ugly face!”

Tarrant did, then played a searing, soulful riff on his Gibson electric (he already has an endorsement deal with the company). The young man is the real deal. You have to be, to share a stage — and a moment — with Carlos Santana.

ShowBuzz

Construction has not yet begun on the “Magic Mike Live” theater at Sahara Las Vegas. The venue is planned for the conference space on hotel’s second level, up the escalators and just off the casino floor. But as of this writing the area is untouched. Expect a targeted August opening for the adult revue, which is a partnership of the hotel, Base Entertainment and Channing Tatum’s production company. Interesting, because if the show had simply stayed at Hard Rock Hotel/Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, would have re-opened in November anyway …

On the topic of Hard Rock, the former “MML” theater has drawn some attention from “Absinthe,” “Opium” and “Atomic Saloon Show” production company Spiegelworld, which is always on the lookout for distinctive venues for its distinctive shows. Spiegelworld has “We Are Here” in its stable, but I am not seeing a deal for that show or any of the Spiegelworld projects happening at Virgin Hotels …

A new entertainment venue is being built on the second floor of Linq Hotel; more about that in the coming days …

Mondays Dark at The Space has long used a “Cowbell Jam” segment to raise money for its charity partner of the evening. Those who want to play the instrument onstage pay $100 for that opportunity. Monday, the show unveiled a “strap-on” cowbell. I think those have been on display at AVN …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST