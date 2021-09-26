Steve Wynn on his Raiders torch-lighting appearance: ‘I loved it’

After lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch, Steve Wynn said he is not on a comeback tour. “I am a private citizen.”

Steve Wynn lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch with his wife Andrea Hissom before the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steve Wynn ventured back into the public eye on Sunday, lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

The ex-casino mogul was met with mostly cheers.

Moments after the ceremonial event, Wynn was asked what he thought of his reception.

“I loved it,” he responded, with his wife, Andrea, at his side as the couple walked past hundreds of fans craning for pics and video. “This is America. Everybody here is all different colors, having a ball. That’s Las Vegas.”

Both Wynns wore No. 21 Raiders home jerseys, the number made famous by NFL legend Cliff Branch, with “WYNN” stitched across the back.

A video mentioning that support played as a way to warm up the crowd. There was no mention of Wynn’s resignation from his company, Wynn Resorts, in February 2018, as a result of a series of accusations of sexual harassment and coercion against female employees.

Wynn, who who developed The Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio and Wynn Las Vegas-Encore, has consistently denied the allegations.

Sunday’s appearance was Wynn’s first public event in Las Vegas since he left his company. He was asked if his participation at Allegiant Stadium was a step in his return to public life, a Steve Wynn Comeback Tour, as it were.

“No, I am a private citizen,” he said. Wynn is focusing primarily on his art collection, and operates Wynn Fine Art gallery in Palm Beach, Fla. “I’m just enjoying Las Vegas being an all-American city.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis tapped Wynn for the honor as a tribute to the resort mogul’s early support of moving the team to Las Vegas. His activism on behalf of Vegas landing an NFL team dates to 2016.

Wynn followed followed former Nevada Gov. and current University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and Dr. Miriam Adelson, the co-founder of the Adelson Family Foundation and widow of Sheldon Adelson, as torch-lighters for Raiders home games this year. Sheldon Adelson’s initial partnership with the Raiders, since dissolved, led to legislative support for a hotel room tax increase that helped fund construction of Allegiant Stadium, leading to the team’s move from Oakland.

The torch is actually a 93-foot-tall attraction made of aluminum and titanium, billed as the largest 3-D printed item ever. The “lighting” is actually enacted by a remote device from a podium in front of the torch.

The Wynns faced out toward the packed crowd for the event.

Wynn did say he and his wife are “doing great, enjoying the heck out of life.”

“The last three years have been the happiest of my life, thanks to Andrea,” he said. “I’m just here to enjoy this unbelievable event with 65,000 other people, watching the Las Vegas NFL team.”

