Strip headliner sets up 2024 performances

We knew they would. We now know when.

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs on stage during the Tinderbox Music Festival in Odense, Denmark, Friday June 23, 2023. (Helle Aresnbak/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Maroon 5 gave us a heads up it would be returning to Las Vegas. The when and how many was left open, answered Tuesday morning.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum-selling band announced 16 dates for 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Performances in 2024 are May 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31; June 1; Sept. 27, 28; and Oct. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday

The band had announced it was returning to the Strip venue when it wrapped up shows in August. “M5LV: The Residency” had opened in March.

The band celebrates its 30th anniversary in ‘24. They formed in high school under the name Kara’s Flowers.

In its final show of this year, Maroon 5 dropped a new version of their latest single, “Middle Ground,” featuring Mickey Guyton. The country/crossover artist took the stage to perform the new version.

In its opening, front man Adam Levine discovered a small platform in the VIP section and joked about the find, learning it was built for Usher (who performed his “My Way” finale over the weekend).

Levine signed the platform, “Dear Usher, you’re so, so, so, so, so, sexy. Also, thanks for letting me use your Little Stumpy Stair Thing.”

The band ran through its hits, among them “This Love,” “Sugar,” “Girls Like You,” “Moves Like Jagger,” in catalog of recognizable cuts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.