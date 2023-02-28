Weezer’s road trip to pit stop on the Strip

Weezer most recently played the Strip at the NFL Draft event in April and was also at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in September 2021.

Headliner announcements percolated — percolated, I tell you — on Monday morning in VegasVille. A couple of choice updates:

Straight trippin’

Weezer Indie Rock Roadtrip will pit-stop at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Sept. 1. Spoon and White Reaper are the tour’s support act

This indie-rock show, presented by Live Nation, might remind of the great days of Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts, when that venue was the only spot on the Strip for rock bands to flourish. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

These shows Weezer’s first since its “SZNZ” release in 2022, which produced No. 1 alt-ratio singles “Records” and “A Little Bit Of Love.” Weezer most recently played the Strip at the NFL Draft event in April. They were also a highlighted act at the September 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena.

Berner at Encore Theater

Stand-up comic and podcast host Hannah Berner has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on May 26. Berner has delved into comedy after directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Berner is a social-media sensation, amassing 20 million downloads and 1.4 million followers with her Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell podcasts. She has advanced that fame to stand-up shows in New York and across the country.

Daylight’s reopening

DJ Jaime Da Great marks the return of pool season March 10 at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay. Opening weekend will also feature Kid Funk on March 11 and DJ Sincere Sunday on March 12. The club will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

Freddie’s OK

Piero’s Italian Restaurant Freddie Glusman became light-headed Sunday while dining at Siegel’s Bagelmania and was taken away by ambulance. The 86-year-old Vegas hospitality legend said Monday he will be hospitalized until Wednesday while battling a mild case of pneumonia. But the man for whom the phrase “gruff but lovable” was invented said, “I’m feeling wonderful I’m still serving great food with great ambiance! I’m just getting a little old!”

Kelce to the club

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and recent Las Vegas Strip party purveyor Travis Kelce joined Rick Ross’s headlining show at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell on Saturday night. The rap star performed his hits “Stay Schemin,” “Ashton Martin Music,” and “Hustlin.”

Cool Hang Alert

Column faves Nicholas Cole and Carmen Romano hold court at the lounge at the Italian American Club beginning at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Cole is up first, followed by Romano at 7:30 p.m. Skilled, versatile, experienced … And try the veal, for real. Get the full scoop at IACVegas.com.

