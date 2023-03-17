What does a $5M Formula 1 package get you? Adele

Adele has not announced an extension at Caesars Palace past this month. But Caesars is offering tickets in its Emperor Package

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A screen shot of Adele's tickets offered in the $5 million Emperor Package for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A screen shot of Adele's tickets offered in the $5 million Emperor Package for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Adele is planning to perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace past this month.

This we can be assured as her show is being offered in the $5 million “Emperor Package” for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Two tickets to Adele’s show at Caesars Palace are listed in this package, available for $5 million during the Nov. 16-18 race. This is the first (and so far, only) formal listing of Adele performances beyond her March 24-25 shows.

Speculation has intensified this week about Adele’s plan to extend on the Strip. We expect the superstar to return sooner than November’s race, in mid-June, as she adds dates to her hit “Weekends With Adele” series.

The “Emperor Package” was announced in December, meaning Adele’s extension has been expected for months. But the information was positioned as “an added gift,” near the bottom of all the other luxury amenities. The connection between the ticket offer and November race dates went largely unnoticed by most of Adele’s worldwide following.

From that release, “As an added gift, Caesars Palace will invite the Emperor Package holder and a guest to attend the sold-out and critically acclaimed residency “WEEKENDS WITH ADELE” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.”

Adele has consistently sold out her “Weekends” run at Caesars. Tickets for her shows this weekend are running between $2,000-$7,000 on the secondary market.

The Emperor Package offers five nights at the Nobu Sky Villa, which overlooks the race’s front straightaway and can host up to 75 guests. The Villa is a 10,300-square-foot, three-bedroom space, with a 4,700-square-foot terrace atop Nobu Hotel. The terrace is just 140 feet above the Strip, and just a conga line from Adele.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.