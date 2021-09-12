What’s left for Sammy Hagar? A rooftop concert on the Strip

The Red Rocker will loom over red lights as he plays to promote his new line of canned cocktails.

Sammy Hagar is working up a new song, “Father Time.” A line from that tune asks, “When was the last time you did something for the first time?”

The 73-year-old Red Rocker is posing that question to himself. We have his answer this month.

On Sept. 22, Hagar is performing a rooftop concert above the Strip at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs about 30 minutes, or until the sun sets, or happy hour commences. Whichever comes first.

About 200 invited guests and contest winners will attend on the Beep Park deck (to register, to go RedRocker.com). Otherwise, the show will play to the pedestrian traffic across the Strip and also on the Paris marquee below the giant, lighted balloon.

“I’m so looking forward to doing this crazy thing, which I’ve never done before,” Hagar said in a phone chat Saturday morning. “It’s inspired by the Beatles, who were one of the first ones to do it.”

That legendary performance was in January 1969 at the band’s Apple studios office building in London. U2, too, played a famous rooftop show in L.A. in ‘87. David Letterman hosted a series of rooftop shows at “The Late Show” in Manhattan, highlighted by a Paul McCartney performance. in 2009. There have been several Strip-side shows over the years (though scant few on roofs). The Killers turned in a rooftop performance at Nobu Tower, recorded prior to the Raiders’ home opener in September 2020.

Hagar is also an accomplished entrepreneur and eager promoter. He’s not interested in playing a free show on (or, above) the Strip without making it a thing. So he’s seizing the opportunity to promote his new Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. ready-to-drink cocktails (they come in four-packs, and in four flavors). Those are hitting the market in Nevada, California and Texas at the end of the month.

For the Beer Park show, Hagar fronts his band The Circle, which also features ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar great Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham (son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham). That band is on tour right now, ahead of Hagar’s sold-out residency at The Strat Theater running Oct. 29-30, Nov. 5-6, and Nov. 12-13.

After the Beer Park party, Hagar will continue the festivities at his Cabo Wabo Cantina at Planet Hollywood Resort.

“After we finish this thing, to we’ll have a have another party,” said the man who fronted Van Halen and, before that, Montrose, along with his stellar solo career. “I mean, it’s like, I know how to do this. This is my business. They say, ‘Sammy, what you really do well is throws parties.’ I am a musician, yeah. A musician who plays his own parties.”

Hagar referred to his “Father Time” lyrics in mapping this unique performance.

“Ever since that just came out of my mouth, when I was writing this song, it stayed with me. I didn’t think about that, ever, but it it’s stuck in my heart,” he said. “I thought, you know, at my age, I feel like I’ve done everything on this planet. But I haven’t. There is more, and I’m up for it.”

Waddell scholarship

UNLV’s Greenspun College of Urban Affairs has established the Gary Waddell Scholarship, named for the great Las Vegas broadcast journalist who died Sept. 2 of complications from COVID. He was 77.

Waddell’s longtime broadcast partner Bob Stoldal reports the goal is to raise $30,000 and to make this a fully endowed scholarship. Contributions are accepted at engage.unlv.edu/tribute. Plans for a public memorial for Waddell are still being discussed.

Goodmans tapped

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman (in his special-occasion khaki slacks and floral-patterned shirt) kicked off Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus on Friday night.

This is the 17th year the German-themed restaurant, kitty-corner from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Harmon Avenue, has marked the occasion with weekly keg-tappers. A commemorative keg-tapping marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was to be held Saturday night, led by Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck.

On Wednesday, Oscar Goodman was interviewed for an hour at his eponymous steakhouse at the Plaza for an upcoming episode of “Dateline NBC.” The chat centered on the Benny Binion days in Las Vegas. Expect that on Nov. 5. Details to follow, to be sure.

What Works In Vegas

REO Speedwagon packed the Red Rock Resort Sandbar pool deck on Friday night. About 4,400 folks attended the sold-out show.

Elvis is still a draw in Las Vegas. Elvis tribute artist Donny Edwards sold out his performances Friday and Saturday at South Point Showroom. He’s filled that venue 31 times since 2014.

And, “Kelvis” is also still a draw in Vegas. Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ “Sit In” at The Nevada Room on Thursday was sold out, too.

He’s got game(s)

Mark Shunock has become a walking sports network. The Space proprietor and founder of Mondays Dark is the in-game announcer for the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. He joins Sibley Scoles of “Access Hollywood Weekend” in the Raiders role. Shunock is now an in-arena host for a triumvirate of professional sports entities: the Raiders, the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, and Top Rank Boxing across the country. The former Lonny in “Rock of Ages” has made a Mark (as it were) in Las Vegas.

The White night

UFC President Dana White hit the regal nightspot Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday night. The combat-sports mogul caught Savannah Lynx’s performance. We have photographic proof, even. And on Sept. 30, Lynx is starting her weekly Thursday ”Rock Show” performances at the Barbershop at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Dance the night away

“Dancing with the Stars” pro and incoming Summit Showroom at The Venetian headliner Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert dined with a group of friends at Tao on Friday night. The couple had just finished rehearsing at the showroom leading to Hough’s “No Limit” dance production opening Sept. 22.

Cool Hang Alert

Let’s try this once more: “The Fabulous Beatles Show” tribute is 6:30 p.m. (doors) and 8 p.m. (dinner) Sunday at Italian American Club. On Thursday, it’s longtime Tom Jones impressionist Steve McCoy. Same times, all of it in the IAC Showroom. Hit iacvegas.com for the specifics.

