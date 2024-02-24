Winning Super Bowl QB brings party back to Las Vegas Strip

Patrick Mahomes brought the party back to Zouk Nightclub on Friday night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Similar to the Super Bowl, the Patrick Mahomes’ Vegas party has gone into overtime.

The Chiefs QB and an entourage celebrating a bachelor party blew into Zouk Nightclub on Friday night. This is the site of the team’s official after-party following its Super Bowl 58 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

But this was not a Super Bowl celebration, exactly. It was a bachelor party for Mahomes’ buddy from Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech, Brennan McDaniel, who was at the center of the party posse. McDaniel’s image was shown on the club’s big screen behind the DJ stand. He is a lucky fella.

Mahomes wore a backward trucker’s cap and a red T-shirt with a white “LV” emblem. Las Vegas? Or Louis Vuitton? We say Vegas.

The venue with “The Mothership” LED chandelier was not quite at capacity — but on its way there — as the stars filed in about 12:35 a.m.

Post by @johnnykats1 View on Threads

DJ RL Grime was the night’s headliner. Blasts from the party cannons were plentiful.

The group was set up in a VIP booth, or “stage,” to Grime’s right. Servers twice paraded shots of Don Julio 1942 to that booth. Ebullience reigned as sparklers rained.

Mahomes sauntered out about 2 a.m. The party dissipated soon after.

Earlier Friday, Travis Kelce had flown out of Australia after convening with Taylor Swift on her “Eras Tour” stop at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Kelce is expected in Las Vegas on Saturday morning, says the celeb platform (and acute flight-tracker) TMZ. The group has booked at least one more nightclub party, but not at Zouk, for Saturday night.

Prior to hitting Zouk, the champion Chief and his bevy of bachelor-party celebrants dined at Toca Madera at The Shops at Crystals.

House DJ Adam Daudier posted Wednesday he had performed for members of the team on Tuesday and “apparently Travis Kelce was getting down to my music in the private room last night & management asked me to play a private event for the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday.” And so it was, even if Kelce wasn’t.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.