11 places in Las Vegas offering sweet, spooky Halloween eats

We’re getting close to Halloween, which means spooky creatures are creeping out into the open, even some that are hauntingly sweet.

These ghosts and goblins are available at Las Vegas bakeries and other businesses through Halloween, unless otherwise noted.

Aria Patisserie, Aria, 702-590-8554, aria.mgmresorts.com: Hand-painted Halloween-themed sugar cookies in an assortment of designs, $6 each.

Bellagio Patisserie, Bellagio, 702-693-8865, bellagio.mgmresorts.com: Valrhona chocolate witch ($31.25), lollipop ($4.10), ghost ($13.75) or pumpkin ($20), or iced Halloween sugar cookies ($6).

Bouchon Bakery, The Venetian, thomaskeller.com: Franken-bouches, signature Bouchon brownies dipped in white-chocolate glaze and dyed green, $3.25, available by pre-order through Monday, and in-store Wednesday and Thursday.

Caked Las Vegas, 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 702-835-0061, cakedlv.com: Halloween cupcakes, $5.50 each or $55 for a dozen; sugar cookies $2 to $5, or $42 for a dozen assorted; and cake pops, $30 per dozen. Halloween unicorn cake, $70, or drip cake, $90.

Carl’s Donuts, 3170 E. Sunset Road, carlsdonuts.com: Various designs and flavors priced at $2.50 to $3 each.

Clubhouse Deli, JW Marriott Las Vegas, 702-869-7722, theresortatsummerlin.com: Pumpkin mousse pumpkin filled with ginger-lime and chocolate mousse, $4.75.

Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave., 702-456-7762, freedsbakery.com: Smoky Cauldron Cake with bubbling green fondant, starting at $84.95; candy corn cake, starting at $65.95; Halloween cupcakes, starting at $2.95; fondant-wrapped mummy cake with candies and sprinkles, starting at $84.95.

Frites, Excalibur, friteslasvegas.com: Trick or Treat Fries, which are french fries sprinkled with peanut butter cups, chocolate sauce, marshmallow and malted whipped cream, $9, Saturday through Thursday.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: The Tell-Take Heart Burger, a toasted green burger bun with pickles, red onions, deep-fried meatloaf, a ketchup glaze, American cheese, mayo, tomato and lettuce, $17.50, Monday through Nov. 3.

La Belle Terre Bakery & Cafe, 8390 W. Sahara Ave., 702-685-7712, lbtbakery.com: Eight-inch vanilla or chocolate Halloween cake with whipped cream, $25, or buttercream, $35; Witch Finger cookies $1.75 each, with 15-percent discount for a dozen or more; Halloween-themed sugar cookies, $1.95 each, with 15-percent discount for a dozen or more.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, multiple locations, pinkboxdoughnuts.com: Various designs and flavors priced at $2.50 to $3 each.

