13 spots for National Margarita Day

Monday officially is National Margarita Day and Las Vegas mixologists are doing themselves proud, with some claiming the entire weekend for the holiday. Whether and whenever you choose to celebrate, here are some stellar local choices.

Verbena Cocktail

The off-menu Verbena remains one of the top-selling cocktails at The Chandelier at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s a mixture of Herradura blanco tequila, Yuzu-calamansi sour mix, ginger syrup and lemon verbena leaves; guests are instructed to eat the Sichuan flower garnish and slowly sip on the margarita to speed up the salivary glands and accentuate the experience, $17. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Salt Air Margarita

The Salt Air Margarita at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ China Poblano is made by warming water, sucro emulsifier, lime juice and salt in a saucepan, mixing it with a blender until it bubbles and using the light and fluffy salt air to top a mix of tequila blanco, lime juice and agave syrup, $14. China Poblano also serves the 22-ounce prickly pear, mango or coconut Margarita Grande, made with Milagro blanco tequila, with fruity finishes and available for lunch, dinner or takeout, $24. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Smoked Maple Margarita

Try a different take on the classic cocktail: the new Smoked Maple Margarita at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand. It’s made with Montezuma Blanco Tequila, barrel-smoked maple syrup, orange liqueur and fresh lemon and lime juices, served with a rim of Hawaiian black lava sea salt, $15. emerils.com

Mojave Margarita

Savor a little reminder of the Mojave Desert in which we live with the Mojave Margarita at Casbar Lounge at the Sahara. It’s a blend of Espolon Reposado Tequila, Giffard Apricot, prickly pear puree, lime juice and agave syrup, smoked with mesquite, $15. saharalasvegas.com

DW’s Margarita

DW Bistro at The Gramercy serves a fruit-forward margarita made with Cimarron Blanco Tequila with muddled blueberries, agave nectar and lime juice mixed with DW’s pomegranate iced tea and lemonade, $12. dwbistro.com

Margarita Donostiarra

Inspired by the rich culture of San Sebastian, the Margarita Donostiarra at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas combines the earthy flavors of Arbol-infused tequila, Del Maguey Vida mezcal, bay leaf and lime, tied together with a sherry salt rim, $16. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Margarita flight

Can’t decide on just one margarita? Try a flight at Kona Grill at 750 S. Rampart Blvd., or get a kit for making classic margaritas at home. The flight’s made up of a skinny margarita, a watermelon one, a Casamigos margarita and a house margarita, $8. The takeout kit includes margarita mix, lime and a bottle of Lunazul Blanco tequila and is $49. konagrill.com

Chica Blanca

The tequila and mezcal house Lucky Day at 516 E. Fremont St. features three cocktails appropriate for National Margarita Day. The Chica Blanca is made with tequila, elderflower, creme de violette, lemon juice, lavender syrup and egg white and served with a cloud of smoke, while the Dulce Mexicana is a combination of tequila, mango habanero vodka, lime, agave and triple sec, served with a chamoy candy and a Tajin rim, and the Smoked Rita is made with mezcal, tequila, lime, orange crema, agave and charred pineapple. They’re $13 each. luckydaydtlv.com

Prickly pear

The newly reopened La Comida at 100 S. Sixth St. makes a number of margaritas, including prickly pear, tamarind, strawberry and guava. The siempre caliente, which translates to “always spicy,” is made with jalapeno-infused blanco tequila, passionfruit, house-made sour and signature hot sauce. They’re $12 each. lacomidalv.com

Blood orange

Pinches Tacos, at The Gramercy, the Downtown Container Park and 2550 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, makes margaritas in a number of varieties — currently blood orange, traditional, white peach and watermelon, starting at $8. Multiple locations. pinchestacos.com

Watermelon or Green With Envy

Head to STK Steakhouse at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for a Spiced Watermelon Margarita made with Patron Silver tequila, St Germain, WTRMLN WTR, fresh lime and jalapeno, or the Green With Envy with Volcan Tequila, fresh lime, cucumber and muddled bell pepper. They’re $21 each, and half off during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Elevated Margarita and Raided-Rita

Las Vegas’ highest margarita, the Elevated Margarita from Top of the World at The Strat, is made with Patron silver tequila, fresh lime sour, Cointreau and salt-infused foam, $18. Some 106 stories below, PT’s Wings & Sports, also at The Strat, serves its sports-themed margarita, the Raided-Rita, made with Espolon silver tequila, Triple Sec, lime sour, Blue Curacao and lemon-lime Gatorade, $15. strat.com

More margaritas

Some local restaurants are offering special prices for National Margarita Day Monday. At El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show Mall, on-the-rocks and frozen lime margaritas will be available at the Loco Hour price of $5.50 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the frozen strawberry margarita will be $5.50 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. elsegundosol.com

And all locations of Distill and Remedy’s are celebrating with $5 house margaritas all day. Mention the phrase “on the rocks” to your server and you can get complimentary chips and salsa. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, dine-in only, one order per table. distillbar.com or remedystavern.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.